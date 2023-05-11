© 2023 KCBX
WILMERlogo.jpg
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Retired Democrat congressman and Republican senator lament demise of cross aisle politics

By Tom Wilmer
Published May 11, 2023 at 11:06 AM PDT
Kika de la Garza (left) Ben Knighthorse Campbell (right).jpeg
De la Garza--El Periodico USA Ben Knighthorse Campbell--United States Senate
/

A few months before retired Democrat State Representative, Kika de la Garza’s death in 2017, correspondent Tom Wilmer met with de la Garza and his wife, Lucille, at their McAllen, Texas home.

De la Garza shared highlights of his 32-year career (1965-1997) as a congressman from Texas.

De la Garza and his wife, Lucille, recall how the times were so different that they typically socialized with more republicans then fellow Democrats.

De la Garza talks about how his friendships with Republicans created opportunities to work together on legislative proposals—something that was fast fading away by the end of his term in the House.

Next up is a visit with retired Republican Senator Ben Knighthorse Campbell who represented Colorado from 1993 to 1997.

In the conversation with Wilmer at a Native American conference in Arizona back in 2013, Knighthorse Campbell concurred with De la Garza’s regrets about the demise of cross aisle legislative partnerships that propelled legislative proposals.

This show is reposted as a Best-of-the-Best show from Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer podcast archives.

Funding for Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is provided by the Foundation at Hearst Castle

Hearst Castle's iconic Neptune pool.jpeg
Tom Wilmer
/
Hearst Castle's iconic Neptune pool.

Conserving the past to inspire future generations of dreamers and preserving the legacy of Julia Morgan.
Experience authentically curated historical events that recreate what it was like to be a guest of William Randolph Hearst.

Learn more about becoming a supporting member of the Foundation at Hearst Castle.

npr-podcasts.jpg
NPR.ORG
/
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is featured on the NPR.ORG Podcast Directory

You are invited to subscribe to the six time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcast, the NPR One App  Stitcher.com and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
