Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Indiana State Representative Stephan Bartel’s Purple Elephant

By Tom Wilmer
Published April 17, 2023 at 12:31 AM PDT
Stephan Bartels, Indiana State Representative at his Patoka Lake Marina and Lodging

Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Indiana State Representative Stephan Bartels at his Patoka Lake Marina.

Bartels has been a Republican representative since 2017. His District 74 Southern Indiana constituency, covering Crawford, Perry, Spencer and parts of Dubois and Orange counties, is a fifty-fifty red/blue blend of republicans and democrats and thus his symbolic six foot-tall Purple Elephant logo.

Bartels is a passionate advocate of cross-isle partnerships in the State House to successfully propel legislative proposals.

Come along and join Bartels as he shares his passionate advocacy for functional government via streamlining and eliminating burdensome, inefficient bureaucratic rules and laws.

In addition to serving as a republican state representative, Bartels owns and manages Patoka Lake Marina and Winery with the invaluable assistance of his business partner, Heather Setser.

Patoka Lake Marina's lodging accommodations includes overnights in repurposed grain silos.

Prior to serving as a State Representative, Bartels spent nine years as an Indiana law enforcement officer and 22 years in the United States Army, retiring as a Major.

Funding for Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is provided by the Foundation at Hearst Castle

Conserving the past to inspire future generations of dreamers and preserving the legacy of Julia Morgan.

Hearst Castle's iconic Neptune pool designed by famed architect, Julia Morgan.

Experience authentically curated historical events that recreate what it was like to be a guest of William Randolph Hearst.

Learn more about becoming a supporting member of the Foundation at Hearst Castle.

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is featured on the NPR.ORG Podcast Directory

You are invited to subscribe to the six time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast Directory

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer Indiana
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
