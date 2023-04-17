Indiana State Representative Stephan Bartel’s Purple Elephant

Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Indiana State Representative Stephan Bartels at his Patoka Lake Marina.

Bartels has been a Republican representative since 2017. His District 74 Southern Indiana constituency, covering Crawford, Perry, Spencer and parts of Dubois and Orange counties, is a fifty-fifty red/blue blend of republicans and democrats and thus his symbolic six foot-tall Purple Elephant logo.

Bartels is a passionate advocate of cross-isle partnerships in the State House to successfully propel legislative proposals.

Come along and join Bartels as he shares his passionate advocacy for functional government via streamlining and eliminating burdensome, inefficient bureaucratic rules and laws.

In addition to serving as a republican state representative, Bartels owns and manages Patoka Lake Marina and Winery with the invaluable assistance of his business partner, Heather Setser.

Tom Wilmer / Patoka Lake Marina's lodging accommodations includes overnights in repurposed grain silos.

Prior to serving as a State Representative, Bartels spent nine years as an Indiana law enforcement officer and 22 years in the United States Army, retiring as a Major.

