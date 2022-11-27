© 2022 KCBX
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

A trip back in time at Indiana's Falls of Ohio State Park

Published November 27, 2022 at 7:59 PM PST
The limestone Devonian period fossil beds at Falls of the Ohio State Park in Southern Indiana, just across the river from Louisville, Kentucky.

Join Tom Wilmer for a visit with Alan Goldstein, Interpretive Naturalist at The Falls of the Ohio State Park—home to the largest exposed Devonian fossil beds in the world (Devonian is the age before dinosaurs).

Alan Goldstein Falls of Ohio State Park Naturalist

The Falls of the Ohio State Park is located on the banks of the Ohio River in Clarksville, Indiana, across from Louisville, Kentucky.

The fossilized sea creatures lived millions of years ago when this area was the floor of a shallow tropical sea. The Falls of the Ohio State Park is located on the banks of the Ohio River in Clarksville, Indiana, across from Louisville, Kentucky.

The park is part of the Falls of the Ohio National Wildlife Conservation Area.

Funding for Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is provided by the Foundation at Hearst CastleConserving the past to inspire future generations of dreamers and preserving the legacy of Julia Morgan. Experience authentically curated historical events that recreate what it was like to be a guest of William Randolph Hearst.

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is featured on the NPR.ORG Podcast Directory

You are invited to subscribe to the six time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcast, the NPR One App  Stitcher.com and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio

Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
