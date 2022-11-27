A trip back in time at Indiana's Falls of Ohio State Park

Join Tom Wilmer for a visit with Alan Goldstein, Interpretive Naturalist at The Falls of the Ohio State Park—home to the largest exposed Devonian fossil beds in the world (Devonian is the age before dinosaurs).

Tom Wilmer / Alan Goldstein Falls of Ohio State Park Naturalist

The Falls of the Ohio State Park is located on the banks of the Ohio River in Clarksville, Indiana, across from Louisville, Kentucky.

The fossilized sea creatures lived millions of years ago when this area was the floor of a shallow tropical sea. The Falls of the Ohio State Park is located on the banks of the Ohio River in Clarksville, Indiana, across from Louisville, Kentucky.

The park is part of the Falls of the Ohio National Wildlife Conservation Area.

