How a rural Indiana county solved their workforce-housing crisis.

Correspondent Tom Wilmer reports from French Lick, Indiana where he visits with Kristal Painter, Executive Director for the Orange County Economic Development Partnership in Southern Indiana.

Tom Wilmer / Orange County Indiana workforce housing. Homes sell from $155,000 to $175,000 for a four bedroom.

Painter shares fascinating insights about how Orange County is mitigating their workforce-housing crisis with a brilliant, but simple plan that every community, county and state in the country can employ to help solve America’s workforce crisis.

A couple highlights include eliminating need for realtors, all housing projects are constructed without material or labor markups, and homes are sold to workers through a lottery system avoiding bidding wars with turn-key home costs, including land, averaging around $155,000 for a three bedroom two-bath, two-car garage, complete with all appliances.

Come along and join the conversation with Kristal Painter to learn the rest of the story.

