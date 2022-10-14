French Lick, Indiana—an under the radar world-class destination

Less than 2,000 people live in French Lick, Indiana—which makes the destination a true anomaly as it’s a truly word-class vacation destination.

There are three championship golf courses, but equally amazing is the iconic French Lick Springs Hotel established in 1845.

Tom Wilmer / The timeless French Lick Springs Hotel has been an iconic destination in southern Indiana ever since its modern incarnation opened its doors in 1902.

The modern incarnation of the resort was constructed in 1902 and at the time featured the largest free-span domed atrium in the world. Adjacent is the French Lick Casino.

Come along and join French Lick historian, Jeffrey Lane; Loren Jones, marketing director and Amy Howell, director of tourism for Visit Indiana.

We’ll also stop in for a visit with Ranger Mark Young at nearby Spring Hill State Park, and Lise Cruer at Huber’s Orchard & Winery that’s been around since the 1840s.

