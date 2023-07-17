© 2023 KCBX
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Mitch Massey’s journey—from KSBY and ESPN to serving non-profits

By Tom Wilmer
Published July 17, 2023 at 3:50 AM PDT
Mitch Massey at Hearst Castle
Foundation at Hearst Castle
/
Mitch Massey at Hearst Castle

Join correspondent, Tom Wilmer for a conversation with Mitch Massey, who’s known to most California Central Coast residents as KSBY TV’s Sports Director from 1983 to 1994.

Massey shares tales of his life journey from high school to today where he serves as the executive director of the Foundation at Hearst Castle.

Be sure to tune in for the upcoming Part 2 where Massey talks about his new role as the Foundation at Hearst Castle’s Executive Director.

Funding for Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is provided by the Foundation at Hearst Castle

Refrectory at Hearst Castle
Tom Wilmer
/
Refrectory at Hearst Castle

Conserving the past to inspire future generations of dreamers and preserving the legacy of Julia Morgan.
Experience authentically curated historical events that recreate what it was like to be a guest of William Randolph Hearst.

Learn more about becoming a supporting member of the Foundation at Hearst Castle.

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
