Mitch Massey’s journey—from KSBY and ESPN to serving non-profits

Join correspondent, Tom Wilmer for a conversation with Mitch Massey, who’s known to most California Central Coast residents as KSBY TV’s Sports Director from 1983 to 1994.

Massey shares tales of his life journey from high school to today where he serves as the executive director of the Foundation at Hearst Castle.

Be sure to tune in for the upcoming Part 2 where Massey talks about his new role as the Foundation at Hearst Castle’s Executive Director.

Funding for Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is provided by the Foundation at Hearst Castle.

Tom Wilmer / Refrectory at Hearst Castle

Conserving the past to inspire future generations of dreamers and preserving the legacy of Julia Morgan.

Experience authentically curated historical events that recreate what it was like to be a guest of William Randolph Hearst.

Learn more about becoming a supporting member of the Foundation at Hearst Castle.

NPR / NPR Podcasts logo

You are invited to subscribe to the six time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast Directory, Apple Podcast, the NPR One App and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify