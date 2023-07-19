The Foundation at Hearst Castle's CEO--inspiring dreamers

Mitch Massey, the Foundation at Hearst Castle’s new CEO, talks with correspondent Tom Wilmer about the foundation’s mission to fund restoration projects but more importantly inspiring underserved middle school students through Hearst Castle State Park STEAM experiences.

Tom Wilmer / William Randolph Hearst's Castle on a Hill-- La Encantada

Annually, more than 1,000 school children from underserved communities around the state, including transportation and meals, experience the Castle via Foundation funded field trips.

