Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

The Foundation at Hearst Castle's CEO--inspiring dreamers

By Tom Wilmer
Published July 19, 2023 at 8:44 PM PDT
Hearst Castle's iconic Neptune pool
Tom Wilmer
/
Hearst Castle's iconic Neptune pool

Mitch Massey, the Foundation at Hearst Castle’s new CEO, talks with correspondent Tom Wilmer about the foundation’s mission to fund restoration projects but more importantly inspiring underserved middle school students through Hearst Castle State Park STEAM experiences.

William Randolph Hearst's Castle on a Hill-- La Encantada
Tom Wilmer
/
William Randolph Hearst's Castle on a Hill-- La Encantada

Annually, more than 1,000 school children from underserved communities around the state, including transportation and meals, experience the Castle via Foundation funded field trips.

William Randolph Hearst San Simeon
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
