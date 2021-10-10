-
King tides are the year’s highest and lowest tides, occurring when there is alignment of the gravitational pull between the sun, moon and Earth.…
Michael Young, the Foundation at Hearst Castle's executive director, talks with correspondent Tom Wilmer about the foundation’s conservation and…
If you’ve been on the north San Luis Obispo County coast in the past few weeks, you may have noticed some new fauna off the side of the road: goats. A…
A proposed new California State Parks cabin and campground project on the Central Coast is in the works. The site is located seven miles north of San…
Several San Luis Obispo County communities will receive nearly $3.7 million in state grant money to fund future water projects. The money comes from…
Drivers along Highway 1 in San Luis Obispo and Monterey Counties will likely encounter some road closures Saturday as the Best Buddies event moves south…
The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Department says a panga boat, likely used to haul drugs and people, was found abandoned near San Simeon today.A State…