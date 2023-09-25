Massive bull sharks, turtles and octopus showcased at Oklahoma Aquarium

Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Dr. Ann Money, director of development and research at the Oklahoma Aquarium. Dr. Money shares fascinating insights about the bull sharks (the impetus for the shark in the movie Jaws), corals and much more.

Massive Bull Shark at Oklahoma Aquarium

The aquarium showcases more than 100 aquatic exhibits. Touting the largest number of bull sharks in an aquarium setting with nurse sharks swimming alongside you and even overhead, as you walk through an underwater Plexiglas tunnel.

Jillian Parks Speckled eals at Oklahoma Aquarium

Visitors love the incredible variety of other fish including seahorses, jellyfish and eels. There’s even a merry-go-round where kids can ride seahorses.

Jillian Parks Aquatic themed merry-go-round at Oklahoma Aquarium

From salt water to fresh water, the aquarium features an amazing array of water creatures, including a seven-foot alligator, gars and 100-pound spoonbills.

Kids love the touch tanks with smooth stingrays and the sandy-skinned tiny sharks.

Jillian Parks Bull Shark bronze at entry to Oklahoma Aquarium

