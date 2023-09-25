© 2023 KCBX
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Massive bull sharks, turtles and octopus showcased at Oklahoma Aquarium

By Tom Wilmer
Published September 25, 2023 at 2:00 AM PDT
Dr. Ann Money (left) with Tom Wilmer
Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Dr. Ann Money, director of development and research at the Oklahoma Aquarium in the town of Jenks (close to Tulsa).


Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Dr. Ann Money, director of development and research at the Oklahoma Aquarium. Dr. Money shares fascinating insights about the bull sharks (the impetus for the shark in the movie Jaws), corals and much more.

The aquarium showcases more than 100 aquatic exhibits. Touting the largest number of bull sharks in an aquarium setting with nurse sharks swimming alongside you and even overhead, as you walk through an underwater Plexiglas tunnel.

Speckled eals at Oklahoma Aquarium
Visitors love the incredible variety of other fish including seahorses, jellyfish and eels. There’s even a merry-go-round where kids can ride seahorses.

Aquatic themed merry-go-round at Oklahoma Aquarium
From salt water to fresh water, the aquarium features an amazing array of water creatures, including a seven-foot alligator, gars and 100-pound spoonbills.

Oklahoma Aquarium touch pool
Kids love the touch tanks with smooth stingrays and the sandy-skinned tiny sharks.

Bull Shark bronze at entry to Oklahoma Aquarium
You are invited to subscribe to the seven-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcastand more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

