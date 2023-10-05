Tulsa’s Gathering Place—reimagining a community’s possibilities

Tulsa’s Gathering Place--What is it? The Gathering Place is a privately funded riverfront park—It’s as multipurpose in function as imaginable. It’s a place for STEAM-based educational outings, ongoing art and music programs, and way more.

Jillian Parks interactive kid activities ar Tulsa's Gathering Place abound

The park’s bucolic setting is rich with more than 6,300 evergreen and deciduous trees.

16 acres of meadows abound with Oklahoma native tall and short grass and more than 400 plant species—making a prime habitat for the indigenous flora and fauna.

Jillian Parks Walking, biking, hiking paths abound at Tulsa's Gathering Place

A focal point of the Gathering Place, Williams Lodge, reminds one of a playful Frank Lloyd Wright design--only with the addition of psychedelics to amplify his imagination.

Tom Wilmer Williams Lodge at Tulsa's Gathering Place is stunning and captivating

The Lodge is so distinctive and dramatic--you really must see it in person to fully savor this mesmerizing structure.

There are wending biking, hiking and running trails, while two 300 foot-long land bridges connect the park seamlessly to the riverfront…and a nearly completed pedestrian bridge spanning the Arkansas River.

Jillian Parks Tulsa Gathering Place's soon to open new pedestrian bridge crossing the Arkansas River

And this is just a teaser of the multiplicity of fascinating, engaging things to see and do at The Gathering Place.

Jillian Parks Cool interactive kid activity pods at Tulsa's Gathering Place

Come along and join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a visit with Jeff Stava, Chief Program Officer with the George Kaiser Family Foundation—the visionary non-profit organization that created Tulsa’s most fascinating Gathering Place—to learn the rest of the story.

The underbed music was performed by Canadian musician Daniel Casavant.

