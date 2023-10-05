© 2023 KCBX
Tulsa’s Gathering Place—reimagining a community’s possibilities

By Tom Wilmer
Published October 5, 2023 at 2:00 AM PDT
Tulsa Oklahoma's Gathering Place
Jillian Parks
Tulsa Oklahoma's Gathering Place

Jeff Stava, with George Kaiser Family Foundation shares insights about Tulsa's Gathering Place.

Tulsa’s Gathering Place--What is it? The Gathering Place is a privately funded riverfront park—It’s as multipurpose in function as imaginable. It’s a place for STEAM-based educational outings, ongoing art and music programs, and way more.

interactive kid activities ar Tulsa's Gathering Place abound
Jillian Parks
interactive kid activities ar Tulsa's Gathering Place abound

 The park’s bucolic setting is rich with more than 6,300 evergreen and deciduous trees.

16 acres of meadows abound with Oklahoma native tall and short grass and more than 400 plant species—making a prime habitat for the indigenous flora and fauna.

Walking, biking, hiking paths abound at Tulsa's Gathering Place
Jillian Parks
Walking, biking, hiking paths abound at Tulsa's Gathering Place

A focal point of the Gathering Place, Williams Lodge, reminds one of a playful Frank Lloyd Wright design--only with the addition of psychedelics to amplify his imagination.

Williams Lodge at Tulsa's Gathering Place is stunning and captivating
Tom Wilmer
Williams Lodge at Tulsa's Gathering Place is stunning and captivating

The Lodge is so distinctive and dramatic--you really must see it in person to fully savor this mesmerizing structure.

There are wending biking, hiking and running trails, while two 300 foot-long land bridges connect the park seamlessly to the riverfront…and a nearly completed pedestrian bridge spanning the Arkansas River.

Tulsa Gathering Place's soon to open new pedestrian bridge crossing the Arkansas River
Jillian Parks
Tulsa Gathering Place's soon to open new pedestrian bridge crossing the Arkansas River

And this is just a teaser of the multiplicity of fascinating, engaging things to see and do at The Gathering Place.

Cool interactive kid activity pods at Tulsa's Gathering Place
Jillian Parks
Cool interactive kid activity pods at Tulsa's Gathering Place

Come along and join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a visit with Jeff Stava, Chief Program Officer with the George Kaiser Family Foundation—the visionary non-profit organization that created Tulsa’s most fascinating Gathering Place—to learn the rest of the story.

The underbed music was performed by Canadian musician Daniel Casavant.

