Tulsa’s Gathering Place—reimagining a community’s possibilities
Jeff Stava, with George Kaiser Family Foundation shares insights about Tulsa's Gathering Place.
Tulsa’s Gathering Place--What is it? The Gathering Place is a privately funded riverfront park—It’s as multipurpose in function as imaginable. It’s a place for STEAM-based educational outings, ongoing art and music programs, and way more.
The park’s bucolic setting is rich with more than 6,300 evergreen and deciduous trees.
16 acres of meadows abound with Oklahoma native tall and short grass and more than 400 plant species—making a prime habitat for the indigenous flora and fauna.
A focal point of the Gathering Place, Williams Lodge, reminds one of a playful Frank Lloyd Wright design--only with the addition of psychedelics to amplify his imagination.
The Lodge is so distinctive and dramatic--you really must see it in person to fully savor this mesmerizing structure.
There are wending biking, hiking and running trails, while two 300 foot-long land bridges connect the park seamlessly to the riverfront…and a nearly completed pedestrian bridge spanning the Arkansas River.
And this is just a teaser of the multiplicity of fascinating, engaging things to see and do at The Gathering Place.
Come along and join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a visit with Jeff Stava, Chief Program Officer with the George Kaiser Family Foundation—the visionary non-profit organization that created Tulsa’s most fascinating Gathering Place—to learn the rest of the story.
The underbed music was performed by Canadian musician Daniel Casavant.
You are invited to subscribe to the seven-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast Directory, Apple Podcast, and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify