© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

The Reserve Squad—an innovative workforce solution propelling morale with flexible work structures

By Tom Wilmer
Published June 5, 2024 at 11:30 AM PDT
Ways To Subscribe
Reserve Squad CEO Teresa Tanner at the helm in Cincinnati, Ohio
Courtesy Reserve Squad
Reserve Squad CEO Teresa Tanner at the helm in Cincinnati, Ohio

Reserve Squad visionary CEO, Teresa Tanner shares with correspondent Tom Wilmer insights about her solution to workforce shortages and markedly enhancing employee morale.


Reserve Squad, the brainchild of CEO Teresa Tanner, employs lessons learned from her time as C-suite executive Chief Administrative Officer with Cincinnati, Ohio based Fifth Third Bank.

Tanner notes that nationwide labor shortages and a decrease in employee morale called for innovative solutions. Tanner’s solution was the implementation of a literal reserve squad of available labor, drawn primarily from former employees who had left the corporate mantle.

Reserve Squad logo
Reserve Squad logo

 Women, who have left their full time positions to raise a family, are prime candidates to step back into the fold as literal reservists—taking on special projects on an as needed basis that deftly marries both corporate and employee needs.

Recruiting from within the stable of fully trained personnel avoids the steep trajectory of getting up to speed with new-hire temps from the outside.

The Reserve Squad’s brilliant talent solution is predicated on harvesting special project assistance from the company’s cadre of highly trained employees who are offered flexible schedules and an array of work environments, including remote.

Come along and join Reserve Squad CEO, Teresa Tanner for a conversation with correspondent Tom Wilmer to discover the rest of the story.

 

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is a featured show on the NPR Podcast Directory
NPR
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is a featured show on the NPR Podcast Directory

You are invited to subscribe to the seven-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcastand more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

 

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer
Stay Connected
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
See stories by Tom Wilmer
Related Content
Load More