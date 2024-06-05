The Reserve Squad—an innovative workforce solution propelling morale with flexible work structures

Reserve Squad, the brainchild of CEO Teresa Tanner, employs lessons learned from her time as C-suite executive Chief Administrative Officer with Cincinnati, Ohio based Fifth Third Bank.

Tanner notes that nationwide labor shortages and a decrease in employee morale called for innovative solutions. Tanner’s solution was the implementation of a literal reserve squad of available labor, drawn primarily from former employees who had left the corporate mantle.

Reserve Squad logo

Women, who have left their full time positions to raise a family, are prime candidates to step back into the fold as literal reservists—taking on special projects on an as needed basis that deftly marries both corporate and employee needs.

Recruiting from within the stable of fully trained personnel avoids the steep trajectory of getting up to speed with new-hire temps from the outside.

The Reserve Squad’s brilliant talent solution is predicated on harvesting special project assistance from the company’s cadre of highly trained employees who are offered flexible schedules and an array of work environments, including remote.

Come along and join Reserve Squad CEO, Teresa Tanner for a conversation with correspondent Tom Wilmer to discover the rest of the story.

