© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Nurturing lifelong Cincinnati Reds fans at the Great American Ball Park

By Tom Wilmer
Published June 4, 2024 at 12:31 AM PDT
Ways To Subscribe
Karen Forgus, the Cincinnati Reds VP of Business Operations talks with correspondent Tom Wilmer at the Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati, Ohio.
Jillian Parks Photography
Karen Forgus, the Cincinnati Reds VP of Business Operations talks with correspondent Tom Wilmer at the Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati, Ohio.

Karen Forgus, the Cincinnati Reds’ Senior V. P. of Business Operations shares fascinating insights about the Reds and their ardent fan base


Join correspondent Tom Wilmer reporting from the Great American Ball Park in the heart of downtown Cincinnati, overlooking the Ohio River.

Cincinnati Reds playing on their home turf at the Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati, Ohio
Jillian Parks Photography
Cincinnati Reds playing on their home turf at the Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati, Ohio

Come along and join Tom for a most insightful conversation with Karen Forgus, the Cincinnati Reds’ Senior Vice President of Business Operations.

Cincinnati Reds Press Box selecting images for TV live broadcast
Jillian Parks Photography
Cincinnati Reds Press Box selecting images for TV live broadcast

Karen and Tom are in the stands watching the Reds play the San Diego Padres…and as insiders note, the game of baseball is a most social event—and the Cincinnati community is among the most ardent loyal fan base of any professional team in America.

Fans arriving at the Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati, Ohio to watch the Reds ball game
Jillian Parks Photography
Fans arriving at the Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati, Ohio to watch the Reds ball game

Discover fascinating insights about the backstory of the Cincinnati Reds and how the team engages with the community—they do an incredibly brilliant job incubating and nurturing the upcoming generation to become passionate, lifelong Reds fans.

Cincinnati Reds playing the San Diego Padres at the Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati.
Jillian Parks Photography
Cincinnati Reds playing the San Diego Padres at the Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati.

 The team commences their engagement with kids right after they’re born. Newborns are presented with gratis membership in the Reds Rookies Club when they’re discharged from the hospital and the engagement continues non-stop as they grow up.

 Come along and join Karen Forgus to discover the rest of the story.

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is a featured show on the NPR Podcast Directory
NPR
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is a featured show on the NPR Podcast Directory

You are invited to subscribe to the seven-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcastand more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer
Stay Connected
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
See stories by Tom Wilmer
Related Content
Load More