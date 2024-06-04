Nurturing lifelong Cincinnati Reds fans at the Great American Ball Park

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer reporting from the Great American Ball Park in the heart of downtown Cincinnati, overlooking the Ohio River.

Jillian Parks Photography Cincinnati Reds playing on their home turf at the Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati, Ohio

Come along and join Tom for a most insightful conversation with Karen Forgus, the Cincinnati Reds’ Senior Vice President of Business Operations.

Jillian Parks Photography Cincinnati Reds Press Box selecting images for TV live broadcast

Karen and Tom are in the stands watching the Reds play the San Diego Padres…and as insiders note, the game of baseball is a most social event—and the Cincinnati community is among the most ardent loyal fan base of any professional team in America.

Jillian Parks Photography Fans arriving at the Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati, Ohio to watch the Reds ball game

Discover fascinating insights about the backstory of the Cincinnati Reds and how the team engages with the community—they do an incredibly brilliant job incubating and nurturing the upcoming generation to become passionate, lifelong Reds fans.

Jillian Parks Photography Cincinnati Reds playing the San Diego Padres at the Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati.

The team commences their engagement with kids right after they’re born. Newborns are presented with gratis membership in the Reds Rookies Club when they’re discharged from the hospital and the engagement continues non-stop as they grow up.

Come along and join Karen Forgus to discover the rest of the story.

