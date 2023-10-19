Tulsa Drillers--incubating LA Dodgers MLB players
Mike Melega, General Manager, Tulsa Drillers LA Dodgers farm team shares cool insights.
Join correspondent Tom Wilmer reporting from Tulsa, Oklahoma at the Tulsa Drillers Double-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Wilmer visits with Team President and General Manager Mike Melega.
You are invited to subscribe to the seven-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast Directory, Apple Podcast, and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify