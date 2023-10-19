© 2023 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). All donations are tax-deductible.
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
On Wednesday, October 18th, KNBX (South Monterey and North San Luis Obispo counties), will be off the air between 9 am and 6 pm for planned maintenance.
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Tulsa Drillers--incubating LA Dodgers MLB players

By Tom Wilmer
Published October 19, 2023 at 8:50 AM PDT
Tulsa Drillers ONEOK stadium is state-of-the-art
Jillian Parks
Tulsa Drillers ONEOK stadium is state-of-the-art

Mike Melega, General Manager, Tulsa Drillers LA Dodgers farm team shares cool insights.

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer reporting from Tulsa, Oklahoma at the Tulsa Drillers Double-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Tulsa Drillers Oneok Stadium is situated in the heart of the Greenwood District and has helped propel the neighborhood with viral growth of the surrounding area.
Jillian Parks
Tulsa Drillers Oneok Stadium is situated in the heart of the Greenwood District and has helped propel the neighborhood with viral growth of the surrounding area.

Wilmer visits with Team President and General Manager Mike Melega.

Tulsa Drillers CEO Mike Malega (left) with correspondent Tom Wilmer
Jillian Parks
Tulsa Drillers CEO Mike Malega (left) with correspondent Tom Wilmer
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is featured on the NPR.ORG Podcast Directory
NPR.ORG
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is featured on the NPR.ORG Podcast Directory

You are invited to subscribe to the seven-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcastand more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer was awarded the 2023 Gold for best radio travel broadcast.
SATW Foundation
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer was awarded the 2023 Gold for best radio travel broadcast.

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer
Stay Connected
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
See stories by Tom Wilmer
Related Content
Load More