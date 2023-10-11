© 2023 KCBX
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Tulsa’s Black Wall Street Massacre & Greenwood Rising Black History Center

By Tom Wilmer
Published October 11, 2023 at 1:00 AM PDT
Tulsa's Black Wall Street Greenwood District aftermath of 1921 massacre.
New York Times
Tulsa's Black Wall Street Greenwood District aftermath of 1921 massacre.

Attorney and author Hannibal B. Johnson shares insights about Tulsa's Black Wall Street Massacre and Greenwood Rising Black History Center.

Join Hannibal B. Johnson, attorney, author and consultant at the Greenwood Rising Black History Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma where he shares passionate insights about the 1921 Black Wall Street Massacre.

Johnson shares insights about the neighborhood’s history, what promulgated the massacre and how the neighborhood quickly rebuilt and continued to thrive. He also talks about the importance of the history center today.

Click here to watch Hannibal B. Johnson's short video

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is featured on the NPR.ORG Podcast Directory
NPR.ORG
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is featured on the NPR.ORG Podcast Directory

You are invited to subscribe to the seven-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcastand more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

 

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer was awarded the 2023 Gold for best radio travel broadcast.
SATW Foundation
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer was awarded the 2023 Gold for best radio travel broadcast.

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer
Stay Connected
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
See stories by Tom Wilmer
Related Content
Load More