Tulsa’s Black Wall Street Massacre & Greenwood Rising Black History Center
Attorney and author Hannibal B. Johnson shares insights about Tulsa's Black Wall Street Massacre and Greenwood Rising Black History Center.
Join Hannibal B. Johnson, attorney, author and consultant at the Greenwood Rising Black History Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma where he shares passionate insights about the 1921 Black Wall Street Massacre.
Johnson shares insights about the neighborhood’s history, what promulgated the massacre and how the neighborhood quickly rebuilt and continued to thrive. He also talks about the importance of the history center today.
Click here to watch Hannibal B. Johnson's short video
You are invited to subscribe to the seven-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast Directory, Apple Podcast, and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify