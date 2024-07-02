© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Renaissance in Las Vegas, New Mexico anchored by historic Hotel Castañeda

By Tom Wilmer
Published July 2, 2024 at 10:16 PM PDT
Celebration at Fred Harvey Hotel Castañeda at the Santa Fe railway depot in Las Vegas, New Mexico shortly after its grand opening in 1898
A conversation with architectural-visionary preservationist Allan Affeldt


Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a visit with Allan Affeldt, the owner and visionary of the Hotel Castañeda adjacent to the Las Vegas, New Mexico train depot.

Circa 1899 Las Vegas, New Mexico Train depot, adjacent to the historic Hotel Castañeda, now serves Amtrak
Back in 1898, with the Santa Fe railway’s mainline connecting Chicago and Los Angeles with a depot stop in Las Vegas, the Hotel Castañeda opened for business--catering to railroad passengers as the first of many legendary Fred Harvey trackside hotels across the west.

Allan Affeldt in front of his historic Hotel Castañeda next to the train depot in Las Vegas, New Mexico
Sadly The grand dame of Las Vegas, New Mexico eventually fell in to disrepair and sat semi-boarded up for almost 50 years. Fortunately, architectural preservationist, Allen Affeldt came along and saved the Castaneda-- birthing new life into the historic railway hotel. His multi-million renovation followed close on the heels of his award-winning rescue and restoration of Winslow, Arizona’s historic Fred Harvey Hotel La Posada.

Fronting Railroad Avenue in the heart of Las Vegas, New Mexico is the historic Hotel Castaneda
Allan Affeldt also owns and restored the historic Plaza Hotel in the heart of Old Town Las Vegas, New Mexico
Come along and join Allan Affeldt to discover the rest of the story.

Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
