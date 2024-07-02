Renaissance in Las Vegas, New Mexico anchored by historic Hotel Castañeda

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a visit with Allan Affeldt, the owner and visionary of the Hotel Castañeda adjacent to the Las Vegas, New Mexico train depot.

Back in 1898, with the Santa Fe railway’s mainline connecting Chicago and Los Angeles with a depot stop in Las Vegas, the Hotel Castañeda opened for business--catering to railroad passengers as the first of many legendary Fred Harvey trackside hotels across the west.

Sadly The grand dame of Las Vegas, New Mexico eventually fell in to disrepair and sat semi-boarded up for almost 50 years. Fortunately, architectural preservationist, Allen Affeldt came along and saved the Castaneda-- birthing new life into the historic railway hotel. His multi-million renovation followed close on the heels of his award-winning rescue and restoration of Winslow, Arizona’s historic Fred Harvey Hotel La Posada.

Come along and join Allan Affeldt to discover the rest of the story.

