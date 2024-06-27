© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Urban Émigré’s find paradise in historic Las Vegas, New Mexico

By Tom Wilmer
Published June 27, 2024 at 3:48 PM PDT
Ways To Subscribe

join Jan and Frank Beurskens, and Cindy Collins as they share stories of discovery and settling in Northern New Mexico’s authentic Las Vegas

At one time Las Vegas, New Mexico was the Southwest’s largest town. The advent of the Santa Fe trail brought thousands of wagon train emigrants passing through the region en route to the promised land in west.

Las Vegas, New Mexico's Amtrak train depot
Tom Wilmer
Las Vegas, New Mexico's Amtrak train depot

The advent of travel by rail routed the Atchison, Topeka & Santa Fe railroad through town, spurring a boom in businesses. Even though the Amtrak serves Las Vegas today, main east-west railroad routes diverged through Albuquerque long ago.

Hotel Castañeda Las Vegas New Mexico, originally a fabled Harvey House
Tom Wilmer
Hotel Castañeda Las Vegas New Mexico, originally a fabled Harvey House

Today, the physical legacy of Santa Fe’s boom times is poignantly preserved by a plethora of stunningly beautiful stone and brick Victorian era businesses and homes. There remains more than 900 historic buildings in town listed on the National Historic Register.

The historic old Harvey House--The Hotel Castañeda, a metaphoric anchor, located adjacent to the Amtrak train depot, remains as an iconic symbol of the town’s historic significance.

Nearby historic flour mill on the outskirts of Las Vegas, New Mexico
Tom Wilmer
Nearby historic flour mill on the outskirts of Las Vegas, New Mexico

From food to culture and living history, Las Vega is a must do for anyone planning an exploration of Northern New Mexico.

Historic Montezuma Hotel was built by the Atchison, Topeka & Santa Fe Railroad in the 1890s as a tourist icon
Tom Wilmer
Historic Montezuma Hotel was built by the Atchison, Topeka & Santa Fe Railroad in the 1890s as a tourist icon

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a conversation with three modern day immigrants who left big city life on the East Coast and West Coast to happily hunker down in an under the radar paradise.

Cow skull in the countryside around Las Vegas, New Mexico
Tom Wilmer
Cow skull in the countryside around Las Vegas, New Mexico

Jan and Frank Beurskens and Cindy Collins share their stories of discovery and settling in the real Las Vegas in the heart of Northern New Mexico.

Las Vegas is just a 67 mile drive from Santa Fe and two hours from Albuquerque.

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is a featured show on the NPR Podcast Directory
NPR
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is a featured show on the NPR Podcast Directory

You are invited to subscribe to the seven-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcastand more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
