Urban Émigré’s find paradise in historic Las Vegas, New Mexico

At one time Las Vegas, New Mexico was the Southwest’s largest town. The advent of the Santa Fe trail brought thousands of wagon train emigrants passing through the region en route to the promised land in west.

Tom Wilmer Las Vegas, New Mexico's Amtrak train depot

The advent of travel by rail routed the Atchison, Topeka & Santa Fe railroad through town, spurring a boom in businesses. Even though the Amtrak serves Las Vegas today, main east-west railroad routes diverged through Albuquerque long ago.

Tom Wilmer Hotel Castañeda Las Vegas New Mexico, originally a fabled Harvey House

Today, the physical legacy of Santa Fe’s boom times is poignantly preserved by a plethora of stunningly beautiful stone and brick Victorian era businesses and homes. There remains more than 900 historic buildings in town listed on the National Historic Register.

The historic old Harvey House--The Hotel Castañeda, a metaphoric anchor, located adjacent to the Amtrak train depot, remains as an iconic symbol of the town’s historic significance.

Tom Wilmer Nearby historic flour mill on the outskirts of Las Vegas, New Mexico

From food to culture and living history, Las Vega is a must do for anyone planning an exploration of Northern New Mexico.

Tom Wilmer Historic Montezuma Hotel was built by the Atchison, Topeka & Santa Fe Railroad in the 1890s as a tourist icon

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a conversation with three modern day immigrants who left big city life on the East Coast and West Coast to happily hunker down in an under the radar paradise.

Tom Wilmer Cow skull in the countryside around Las Vegas, New Mexico

Jan and Frank Beurskens and Cindy Collins share their stories of discovery and settling in the real Las Vegas in the heart of Northern New Mexico.

Las Vegas is just a 67 mile drive from Santa Fe and two hours from Albuquerque.

