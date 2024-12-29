© 2025 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

BBQ, fine wine, gourmet coffee & homemade pies in Washington County TX

By Tom Wilmer
Published December 29, 2024 at 10:45 PM PST
Chapelton Vineyards tasting bar, Washington, Texas
Tom Wilmer
Chapelton Vineyards tasting bar, Washington, Texas

Correspondent Tom Wilmer explores cool destinations in Washington County, Texas—we’ll discover a trendsetting winery, Chapelton Vineyards in Washington, the Pioneer Smokehouse and Mercantile in Brenham; Neon Moon Coffee Roasters in Burton; and a visit with Alejandra Ray, the owner and chef at the historic Bevers Kitchen in Chappel Hill.

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for an exploration of Washington County, Texas it’s not far from Austin or Houston—but it’s a world away---“country” at its finest.

Chapelton Vineyards tasting room entry
Tom Wilmer
Chapelton Vineyards tasting room entry

We’ll visit general manager, Allie Rae Ferguson at the majestic and truly architecturally stunning winery, Chapelton Vineyards in Washington, Texas for a most informative and insightful conversation.

Next up is a visit at the Pioneer Smokehouse and Mercantile in downtown Brenham Texas. It does a rocking business with diners and also serves as unique place of worship. Pastor Mark Renn deftly juggles creating delectable pit-smoked barbeque and ice cold beer while also serving the lord at his place on Sundays.

Neon Moon Coffee Roasters, Burton, Texas
Tom Wilmer
Neon Moon Coffee Roasters, Burton, Texas

In the heart of the historic village of Burton, Texas you’ll find Neon Moon Coffee Roasters where owner Carl Luning juggles a thriving mail-order business for his fresh roasted and bagged beans while also serving cups of Java for his retail customers.

Carl Luning roasting at Neon Moon Roasters, Burton, TX.
Tom Wilmer
Carl Luning roasting at Neon Moon Roasters, Burton, TX.

The hot spot for home style cooking since 1984 in the heart of uptown Chappell Hill, Texas is Bevers Kitchen. Twenty year veteran in the kitchen at Bevers is Alejandra Ray who purchased the diner from Ms. Bevers back in 2001.

Lunch feast at Bevers Kitchen, Chappell Hill, Texas
Tom Wilmer
Lunch feast at Bevers Kitchen, Chappell Hill, Texas

Odds are, if you stop in at the historic circa-1907 “Crockett House” Victorian cottage for a slice of their fresh baked pies and lunchtime treats today, you’ll most likely find Alejandra either greeting her guests or creating yummie-delights in the kitchen.

Alejandra Ray owner Bevers Kitchen, Chappell Hill TX
Tom Wilmer
Alejandra Ray owner Bevers Kitchen, Chappell Hill TX

 The underbed music in this show was performed by Texas Hill Country Musician hailing from Marble Falls, John Arthur Martinez.

Tom Wilmer
