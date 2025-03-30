Exploring enchanting California Gold Country's Calaveras County

Martin Huberty shares cool insights about Gold Rush town of Murphys CA and Calaveras County attractions.

Join Martin Huberty, historian and avid advocate for Calaveras County nestled in the heart of the redwoods and legendary Gold Country—it’s just a stones’ throw from Yosemite and the High Sierras.

Huberty shares fascinating tales about Murphys' Gold Rush history, including it’s fame as the storied home of Mark Twain’s Celebrated Jumping Frog annual jubilee. He also shares insights about Murphys today as an enchanting travel destination.

Courtesy Martin Huberty Martin Huberty

Huberty is a member of the Calaveras County Board of Supervisors. He previously carved a niche as an award winning Hollywood film producer whose credits include Fried Green Tomatoes; Up Close and Personal; and The Mighty Ducks.

A conversation with passionate Sierra Foothills’ wine pioneer Gay Callan

Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with wine expert, Gay Callan of Chatom Vineyards, situated in Calaveras County, the heart of California’s Gold Country.

Courtesy Gay Callan Gay Callan—outstanding in her field

Growing grapes and crafting fine wines since 1980, Gay Callan is a legendary pioneer of the Sierra Foothills’ Calaveras County wine industry. Come along and join Ms. Callan to discover the rest of the story.

Chatom Vineyards is nestled in the breathtaking Esmeralda Valley of the Sierra Foothills in Calaveras County.

When Callan, owner and native San Franciscan, purchased the property in 1980, her vision was to plant a vineyard. Her first varietals were planted in 1981, totaling 21 acres of Chardonnay and Chenin Blanc.

Today, the vineyard boasts 13 varietals planted on 65 acres, including Chardonnay, Semillon, Sauvignon Blanc, Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Zinfandel, Syrah, Sangiovese and five Portuguese varietals.

In August of 2015, the winery and tasting room facility welcomed new owners and Callan has become solely a grape grower — where it all began, in her vineyard!

Sierra Gold Country’s award-winning spirits at Hinterhaus Distilling

Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Bonnie Boglioli, co-owner of award-winning Hinterhaus Distilling located in Arnold, Calaveras County, California.

Hinterhaus Distilling produces an array of award-winning spirits, including classic single-malt whiskey, rye whiskey, bourbon and gin.

Bonnie says, “Hinterhaus is named in honor of the hinterland at our doorstep - the vast Sierra Nevada wilderness that has long beckoned explorers and adventurers to this breathtaking mountain range. We are proudly family operated, and we collaborate with our neighbors to source local ingredients and casks. Nate Randall's commitment to excellence and innovation has been instrumental in Hinterhaus’ success. Randall also shares his skills with his fellow distillers.

Courtesy Hinterhaus Distillery Women rule at Hinterhaus Tasting and Cocktail Lounge

"His award-winning spirits and integrity reflect his remarkable journey and dedication to the craft. Because of all of this the American Distilling Institute’s International Spirits Competition named Randall our 2024 Rising Star in Distilling."

