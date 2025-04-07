Exploring Virginia’s Civil War battlefield Manassas/Bull Run

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer reporting from Northern Virginia at Civil War Battlefield Manassas/Bull Run.

On July 21, 1861, two armies clashed for the first time on the fields overlooking Bull Run creek.

Tom Wilmer The 10-pounder Parrott rifle, Model 1861 was a muzzle-loading rifled cannon made of wrought iron-reinforced cast iron on display at Manassas National Battlefield today

Heavy fighting swept away any notion of a quick war. In August 1862, Union and Confederate armies converged for a second time on the plains of Manassas.

The Confederates won a solid victory bringing them to the height of their power.

This show is re-shared as a best-of-the-best Journeys of Discovery podcast that was originally broadcast long-ago. Come along and join National Park Service ranger, Gregory Wolf.

Tom Wilmer Monument to General Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson at Manassas National Battlefield, Virginia

The Stone House is one of three wartime structures present within Manassas National Battlefield Park. The Stone House found itself in the heart of both battles due to its strategic location.

Tom Wilmer Manassas Train Depot built in 1914

The Manassas Railroad Depot, built in 1914, serves as the City's Visitor Center and is the signature icon of Historic Downtown. It is a working train station and home to the offices of Historic Manassas, Inc. (HMI), a Virginia Main Street organization.

Tom Wilmer Amtrak serves Manassas connecting with Washington D.C.

There are usually 3 daily train trips available from Washington DC to Manassas. Traveling by train from Washington DC to Manassas usually takes 53 minutes, but the fastest Amtrak Crescent train can make the trip in 50 minutes. Average fares range from $16 to $45

You are invited to subscribe to the Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast Directory, Apple Podcast, and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify