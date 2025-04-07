© 2025 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Exploring Virginia’s Civil War battlefield Manassas/Bull Run

By Tom Wilmer
Published April 7, 2025 at 4:58 PM PDT
The Stone House is one of three wartime structures present within Manassas National Battlefield Park. The Stone House found itself in the heart of both battles due to its strategic location.
National Park Service
The Stone House (photo circa—1862) is one of three wartime structures present within Manassas National Battlefield Park. The Stone House found itself in the heart of both battles due to its strategic location.


Join National Park Ranger Gregory Wolf at Manannas/Bull Run to discover fascinating insights about the two battles that occurred here.

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer reporting from Northern Virginia at Civil War Battlefield Manassas/Bull Run.

On July 21, 1861, two armies clashed for the first time on the fields overlooking Bull Run creek.

The 10-pounder Parrott rifle, Model 1861 was a muzzle-loading rifled cannon made of wrought iron-reinforced cast iron on display at Manassas National Battlefield today
Tom Wilmer
The 10-pounder Parrott rifle, Model 1861 was a muzzle-loading rifled cannon made of wrought iron-reinforced cast iron on display at Manassas National Battlefield today

Heavy fighting swept away any notion of a quick war. In August 1862, Union and Confederate armies converged for a second time on the plains of Manassas.

The Confederates won a solid victory bringing them to the height of their power.

This show is re-shared as a best-of-the-best Journeys of Discovery podcast that was originally broadcast long-ago. Come along and join National Park Service ranger, Gregory Wolf.

Monument to General Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson at Manassas National Battlefield, Virginia
Tom Wilmer
Monument to General Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson at Manassas National Battlefield, Virginia

The Stone House is one of three wartime structures present within Manassas National Battlefield Park. The Stone House found itself in the heart of both battles due to its strategic location.

Manassas Train Depot built in 1914
Tom Wilmer
Manassas Train Depot built in 1914

The Manassas Railroad Depot, built in 1914, serves as the City's Visitor Center and is the signature icon of Historic Downtown. It is a working train station and home to the offices of Historic Manassas, Inc. (HMI), a Virginia Main Street organization.

Amtrak serves Manassas connecting with Washington D.C.
Tom Wilmer
Amtrak serves Manassas connecting with Washington D.C.

There are usually 3 daily train trips available from Washington DC to Manassas. Traveling by train from Washington DC to Manassas usually takes 53 minutes, but the fastest Amtrak Crescent train can make the trip in 50 minutes. Average fares range from $16 to $45

Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
