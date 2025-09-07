© 2025 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

The rapid evolution of cannabis tourism

By Tom Wilmer
Published September 7, 2025 at 10:00 PM PDT
Brian Applegarth, cannabis tourism consultant shares insights about the rapid evolution of cannabis as a niche travel experience via regional cannabis trails, such as Oakland, California’s. He also shares insights about the growth and popularity of culinary themed cannabis experiences.

The Rise of Cannabis Tourism—Exploring Lounges, Trails, and Destinations

Travel correspondent Tom Wilmer sits down with Brian Applegarth to explore the fast-growing world of cannabis tourism.
Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Brian Applegarth to discuss the new frontier of travel experiences shaped by cannabis.

From cutting-edge lounges and cultural events to travel-worthy culinary experiences and curated cannabis sommelier tastings, cannabis is becoming a reason why people hit the road.

In Northern California, travelers can journey along The Cannabis Trail—a nine-county cultural heritage trail that tells the story of cannabis’ role in history, healing, and community.

In Oakland, California, a vibrant cannabis experience is taking root, blending food, culture, and wellness with the city’s deep cannabis history.

And in Hayfork, California, an ambitious vision is unfolding with the first cannabis-forward destination brand, inviting visitors into the heart of California cannabis country.

Together, Applegarth and Wilmer discuss how cannabis tourism is evolving the travel landscape and creating unique experiences that connect visitors with local culture, heritage, and community.

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues &amp; Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcast features the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine &amp; spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts — everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
