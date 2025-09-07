The rapid evolution of cannabis tourism

The Rise of Cannabis Tourism—Exploring Lounges, Trails, and Destinations

Travel correspondent Tom Wilmer sits down with Brian Applegarth to explore the fast-growing world of cannabis tourism.

From cutting-edge lounges and cultural events to travel-worthy culinary experiences and curated cannabis sommelier tastings, cannabis is becoming a reason why people hit the road.

Cannabis trail The Cannabis Trail logo

In Northern California, travelers can journey along The Cannabis Trail—a nine-county cultural heritage trail that tells the story of cannabis’ role in history, healing, and community.

In Oakland, California, a vibrant cannabis experience is taking root, blending food, culture, and wellness with the city’s deep cannabis history.

And in Hayfork, California, an ambitious vision is unfolding with the first cannabis-forward destination brand, inviting visitors into the heart of California cannabis country.

Hayfork, California The tiny town of Hayfork, California is actively promoting cannabis tourism

Together, Applegarth and Wilmer discuss how cannabis tourism is evolving the travel landscape and creating unique experiences that connect visitors with local culture, heritage, and community.

