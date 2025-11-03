Rising from the ashes-Lahaina Rising documentary records deadly 2023 firestorm
Lahaina Rising producers & videographers share tales of the community’s poignant response to the deadly August, 2023 firestorm that devastated the historic town of Lahaina on the island of Maui and the community-based organization Lahaina Strong
Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a most illuminating conversation with the producers and videographers of the documentary, Lahaina Rising. The show just won Hawaii International Film Festival’s “Made in Hawaii” 2025 award--and rightfully so as this documentary delves deep into real-time events that occurred when the August 2023 deadly firestorm destroyed the historic town of Lahaina, Hawaii.
We’ll meet up with Maui residents, Director/cinematographer, Matty Schweitzer, Blake Remelb, Producer and cinematographer, and impact producers, Amber Bobin and Keely Badger.
Schweitzer noted, “We wanted to tell Lāhainā’s story through the voices of those who lived it. It’s a story not only of loss, but of heroism, advocacy, and hope — of a community fighting for a regenerative future grounded in land justice and aloha ʻāina.”
Lahaina Rising: Directed by Matty Schweitzer, cinematographer/producers Blake Ramelb and De Andre Makakoa, producer Phil Schlieder, and Impact Producers Amber Bobin and Keely Badger
Trailer – https://vimeo.com/1035488408 Website Instagram
