Rising from the ashes-Lahaina Rising documentary records deadly 2023 firestorm

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a most illuminating conversation with the producers and videographers of the documentary, Lahaina Rising. The show just won Hawaii International Film Festival’s “Made in Hawaii” 2025 award--and rightfully so as this documentary delves deep into real-time events that occurred when the August 2023 deadly firestorm destroyed the historic town of Lahaina, Hawaii.

Big Island Now town of Lahaina aftermath of August 2023 firestorm

We’ll meet up with Maui residents, Director/cinematographer, Matty Schweitzer, Blake Remelb, Producer and cinematographer, and impact producers, Amber Bobin and Keely Badger.

HIFF Lahaina Rising Director Matty Schweitzer

Schweitzer noted, “We wanted to tell Lāhainā’s story through the voices of those who lived it. It’s a story not only of loss, but of heroism, advocacy, and hope — of a community fighting for a regenerative future grounded in land justice and aloha ʻāina.”

Lahaina Rising Lahaina Rising cinematographer/producer Blake Ramelb

Lahaina Rising: Directed by Matty Schweitzer, cinematographer/producers Blake Ramelb and De Andre Makakoa, producer Phil Schlieder, and Impact Producers Amber Bobin and Keely Badger

Sthanlee B. Mirador Amber Bobin (left) with Keely Badger at the 45th Hawai'i International Film Festival - Awards Reception held at the Halekulani in Honolulu, HI on Thursday, ​October 23, 2025. (Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador/HIFF/Sipa USA)

Trailer – https://vimeo.com/1035488408 Website Instagram

KCBX/NPR Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is featured on the NPR Podcast Directory

You are invited to subscribe to the Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast Directory, Apple Podcast, and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify