Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Rising from the ashes-Lahaina Rising documentary records deadly 2023 firestorm

By Tom Wilmer
Published November 3, 2025 at 4:33 PM PST
Lahaina Rising winner of the HIFF 2025 Made in Hawaii award.
Lahaina Rising producers & videographers share tales of the community’s poignant response to the deadly August, 2023 firestorm that devastated the historic town of Lahaina on the island of Maui and the community-based organization Lahaina Strong

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a most illuminating conversation with the producers and videographers of the documentary, Lahaina Rising. The show just won Hawaii International Film Festival’s “Made in Hawaii” 2025 award--and rightfully so as this documentary delves deep into real-time events that occurred when the August 2023 deadly firestorm destroyed the historic town of Lahaina, Hawaii.

town of Lahaina aftermath of August 2023 firestorm
We’ll meet up with Maui residents, Director/cinematographer, Matty Schweitzer, Blake Remelb, Producer and cinematographer, and impact producers, Amber Bobin and Keely Badger.

Lahaina Rising Director Matty Schweitzer
Schweitzer noted, “We wanted to tell Lāhainā’s story through the voices of those who lived it. It’s a story not only of loss, but of heroism, advocacy, and hope — of a community fighting for a regenerative future grounded in land justice and aloha ʻāina.”

Lahaina Rising cinematographer/producer Blake Ramelb
Lahaina Rising: Directed by Matty Schweitzer, cinematographer/producers Blake Ramelb and De Andre Makakoa, producer Phil Schlieder, and Impact Producers Amber Bobin and Keely Badger 

Amber Bobin (left) with Keely Badger at the 45th Hawai'i International Film Festival - Awards Reception held at the Halekulani in Honolulu, HI on Thursday, October 23, 2025. (Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador/HIFF/Sipa USA)
Trailer  – https://vimeo.com/1035488408 WebsiteInstagram 

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is featured on the NPR Podcast Directory
You are invited to subscribe to the Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcastand more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues &amp; Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcast features the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine &amp; spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts — everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
