The AVA—Paso Robles California’s new luxury hotel in the heart of town
Join correspondent Tom Wilmer reporting from Paso Robles, California at the new luxury resort hotel, The AVA located in the heart of downtown.
Located on the former site of the Hayward Lumber yard, the AVA Hotel is so new, it was definitely time to come and explore Paso Robles’s new hotel.
The name AVA is an acronym for American Viticultural Area in honor of the region’s world class wines and vineries.
The hotel’s three onsite culinary outlets include MRE, a Mediterranean restaurant; Esperanza on the Rooftop, a Baja-inspired bar and eatery; and Pine Street Bistro with a La Colombe espresso bar.
Blending refined design, vibrant flavors, and the spirit of Paso. Come along and join Tom for a visit with the general manager, Matt Kleefisch.