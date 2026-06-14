© 2026 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

The AVA—Paso Robles California’s new luxury hotel in the heart of town

By Tom Wilmer
Published June 14, 2026 at 5:34 PM PDT
Ways To Subscribe
The new AVA Hotel located in the heart of downtown Paso Robles, California
Courtesy The AVA Hotel
The new AVA Hotel located in the heart of downtown Paso Robles, California

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer reporting from Paso Robles, California at the new luxury resort hotel, The AVA located in the heart of downtown.

Located on the former site of the Hayward Lumber yard, the AVA Hotel is so new, it was definitely time to come and explore Paso Robles’s new hotel.

The name AVA is an acronym for American Viticultural Area in honor of the region’s world class wines and vineries.

The hotel’s three onsite culinary outlets include MRE, a Mediterranean restaurant; Esperanza on the Rooftop, a Baja-inspired bar and eatery; and Pine Street Bistro with a La Colombe espresso bar.

Rooftop Esperanza at the AVA Hotel in Paso Robles, California
Courtesy The AVA
Rooftop Esperanza at the AVA Hotel in Paso Robles, California

Blending refined design, vibrant flavors, and the spirit of Paso. Come along and join Tom for a visit with the general manager, Matt Kleefisch.

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer
Stay Connected
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues &amp; Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcast features the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine &amp; spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts — everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
See stories by Tom Wilmer
Related Content