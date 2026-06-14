The AVA—Paso Robles California’s new luxury hotel in the heart of town

Located on the former site of the Hayward Lumber yard, the AVA Hotel is so new, it was definitely time to come and explore Paso Robles’s new hotel.

The name AVA is an acronym for American Viticultural Area in honor of the region’s world class wines and vineries.

The hotel’s three onsite culinary outlets include MRE, a Mediterranean restaurant; Esperanza on the Rooftop, a Baja-inspired bar and eatery; and Pine Street Bistro with a La Colombe espresso bar.

Courtesy The AVA Rooftop Esperanza at the AVA Hotel in Paso Robles, California

Blending refined design, vibrant flavors, and the spirit of Paso. Come along and join Tom for a visit with the general manager, Matt Kleefisch.