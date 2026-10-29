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Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

An insider’s look at Vomo Island Fiji, a South Pacific paradise

By Tom Wilmer
Published October 29, 2026 at 12:53 PM PDT
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Leon Pink, GM at Vomo Island Resort, FIJI
Courtesy Vomo Island Resort
Leon Pink, GM at Vomo Island Resort, FIJI

Come along and join Associate Producer, Jillian Parks as she visits with Leon Pink, General manager at Vomo Island Resort, situated in the heart of Fiji.

VOMO is an exquisite 225-acre, private island just a short hop from Fiji’s international airport.

Dining is always an exotic adventure at Vomo Island Resort
VOMO Island
Dining is always an exotic adventure at Vomo Island Resort

Come along and join associate producer Jillian Parks for a conversation with Leon Pink, Vomo Island’s general manager to discover the rest of the story.

Vomo Island Fiji with Vomo-Lailai
Vomo Island Resort
Vomo Island Fiji with Vomo-Lailai

Fji Airways offers direct flights from SFO, with American and Qantas Airline codeshare. Flight time is approximately 11 hours.

Reef House luxury accommodation at Vomo Island Resort
Courtesy Vomo Island Resort
Reef House luxury accommodation at Vomo Island Resort

Nadi International Airport is the main international airport of Fiji as well as an important regional hub for the South Pacific islands.

Jillian Parks, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, Associate Producer
Courtesy Jillian Parks Photography
Jillian Parks, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, Associate Producer

You are invited to subscribe to the Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcastand more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is a featured podcast on the NPR Podcast Directory
NPR Podcasts
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is a featured podcast on the NPR Podcast Directory

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is featured on the NPR Podcast Directory

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer
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Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues &amp; Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcast features the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine &amp; spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts — everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
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