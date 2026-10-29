An insider’s look at Vomo Island Fiji, a South Pacific paradise

VOMO is an exquisite 225-acre, private island just a short hop from Fiji’s international airport.

VOMO Island Dining is always an exotic adventure at Vomo Island Resort

Come along and join associate producer Jillian Parks for a conversation with Leon Pink, Vomo Island’s general manager to discover the rest of the story.

Vomo Island Resort Vomo Island Fiji with Vomo-Lailai

Fji Airways offers direct flights from SFO, with American and Qantas Airline codeshare. Flight time is approximately 11 hours.

Courtesy Vomo Island Resort Reef House luxury accommodation at Vomo Island Resort

Nadi International Airport is the main international airport of Fiji as well as an important regional hub for the South Pacific islands.

Courtesy Jillian Parks Photography Jillian Parks, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, Associate Producer

You are invited to subscribe to the Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast Directory, Apple Podcast, and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

NPR Podcasts Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is a featured podcast on the NPR Podcast Directory

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is featured on the NPR Podcast Directory