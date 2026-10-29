An insider’s look at Vomo Island Fiji, a South Pacific paradise
Come along and join Associate Producer, Jillian Parks as she visits with Leon Pink, General manager at Vomo Island Resort, situated in the heart of Fiji.
VOMO is an exquisite 225-acre, private island just a short hop from Fiji’s international airport.
Come along and join associate producer Jillian Parks for a conversation with Leon Pink, Vomo Island’s general manager to discover the rest of the story.
Fji Airways offers direct flights from SFO, with American and Qantas Airline codeshare. Flight time is approximately 11 hours.
Nadi International Airport is the main international airport of Fiji as well as an important regional hub for the South Pacific islands.
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