Playing With Caramels in the Kitchen
Queen Bee Caramels are made with from honey from beekeeper Erin Holden's own bee hives.
Fr. Ian Delinger
The ingredients for the caramels are simple: 3 types of sugar and 2 types of dairy fat!
The caramels boil on the stove until they reach the required temperature.
The finished product is hand cut and hand wrapped.
Erin's beehives in Atascadero.
Erin sells at Central Coast food events. This event is at SLO Public Market.
Samples make the sale!
Queen Bee Caramels
