Playing With Caramels in the Kitchen

Published March 31, 2025 at 2:01 PM PDT
Queen Bee Caramels are made with from honey from beekeeper Erin Holden's own bee hives.
1 of 8  — PWF - Caramels 01.jpg
Fr. Ian Delinger
The ingredients for the caramels are simple: 3 types of sugar and 2 types of dairy fat!
2 of 8  — PWF - Caramels 02.jpg
Fr. Ian Delinger
The caramels boil on the stove until they reach the required temperature.
3 of 8  — PWF - Caramels 03.jpg
Fr. Ian Delinger
The finished product is hand cut and hand wrapped.
4 of 8  — PWF - Caramels 04.jpg
Fr. Ian Delinger
Erin's beehives in Atascadero.
5 of 8  — PWF - Caramels 05.jpg
Fr. Ian Delinger
Erin sells at Central Coast food events. This event is at SLO Public Market.
6 of 8  — PWF - Caramels 06.jpg
Fr. Ian Delinger
Samples make the sale!
7 of 8  — PWF - Caramels 07.jpg
Fr. Ian Delinger
Queen Bee Caramels
8 of 8  — PWF - Caramels 08.jpg
Fr. Ian Delinger

Caramels - real caramels - are easy to make and delicious! One Central Coast nurse-wife-mother makes caramels in her kitchen, using honey produced by her bees.

