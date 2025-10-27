Legumes with a surprise
1 of 9 — PWF - Legumes 01.jpg
Halcyon Farms in Arroyo Grande grows all types of legumes.
Fr. Ian Delinger
2 of 9 — PWF - Legumes 02.jpg
Green Beans are the most common of fresh beans, the type that gets eaten straight from the plant, whether as the whole pod, or shelled, like peas.
Fr. Ian Delinger
3 of 9 — PWF - Legumes 03.jpg
Halcyon Farms plants green beans every 4 to 6 six weeks, ensuring green beans all year round.
Fr. Ian Delinger
4 of 9 — PWF - Legumes 04.jpg
Halcyon Farms also grown beans that are sold as dried beans. They dry on the plant in the field.
Fr. Ian Delinger
5 of 9 — PWF - Legumes 05.jpg
For dried beans, they will develop the legume on in the pod and then dry out as the plant dies. They are then harvested, already dried.
Fr. Ian Delinger
6 of 9 — PWF - Legumes 06.jpg
Dried beans are varieties that don't taste good fresh. They need to be dried to develop the sugars and starches.
Fr. Ian Delinger
7 of 9 — PWF - Legumes 07.jpg
These may look like lima beans, but they are actually the plants of jicama!
Fr. Ian Delinger
8 of 9 — PWF - Legumes 08.jpg
Legumes develop flowers like pea plants. For jicama, everything above the ground is poisonous to humans.
Fr. Ian Delinger
9 of 9 — PWF - Legumes 09.jpg
Jicama is the root of the bean plant. It is not the legume. The legume is the inedible bean part above ground.
Fr. Ian Delinger