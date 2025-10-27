© 2025 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Playing With Food

Legumes with a surprise

By Fr. Ian Delinger
Published October 27, 2025 at 2:14 PM PDT
Halcyon Farms in Arroyo Grande grows all types of legumes.
Halcyon Farms in Arroyo Grande grows all types of legumes.
Green Beans are the most common of fresh beans, the type that gets eaten straight from the plant, whether as the whole pod, or shelled, like peas.
Green Beans are the most common of fresh beans, the type that gets eaten straight from the plant, whether as the whole pod, or shelled, like peas.
Halcyon Farms plants green beans every 4 to 6 six weeks, ensuring green beans all year round.
Halcyon Farms plants green beans every 4 to 6 six weeks, ensuring green beans all year round.
Halcyon Farms also grown beans that are sold as dried beans. They dry on the plant in the field.
Halcyon Farms also grown beans that are sold as dried beans. They dry on the plant in the field.
For dried beans, they will develop the legume on in the pod and then dry out as the plant dies. They are then harvested, already dried.
For dried beans, they will develop the legume on in the pod and then dry out as the plant dies. They are then harvested, already dried.
Dried beans are varieties that don't taste good fresh. They need to be dried to develop the sugars and starches.
Dried beans are varieties that don't taste good fresh. They need to be dried to develop the sugars and starches.
These may look like lima beans, but they are actually the plants of jicama!
These may look like lima beans, but they are actually the plants of jicama!
Legumes develop flowers like pea plants. For jicama, everything above the ground is poisonous to humans.
Legumes develop flowers like pea plants. For jicama, everything above the ground is poisonous to humans.
Jicama is the root of the bean plant. It is not the legume. The legume is the inedible bean part above ground.
Jicama is the root of the bean plant. It is not the legume. The legume is the inedible bean part above ground.
Beans. They come in so many varieties, and they are absolutely delicious. One local farmer grows many varieties of beans: the kind that you pod and all, like green beans; the kind you have to soak overnight, like pinto beans, and another surprising variety!

Playing With Food
Fr. Ian Delinger
Fr. Ian Delinger hosts "Playing with Food," a monthly segment on "Issues and Ideas" that explores unique ways of looking at and preparing everyday foods on the California Central Coast.
