Picking Perfect Pears
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Peak pear season at See Canyon Fruit Ranch is mid-August to the end of October
Fr. Ian Delinger
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At the end of October, there is still one final harvest of the Asian Pear.
Fr. Ian Delinger
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Bartlett Pears are the ones with which Americans are familiar.
Fr. Ian Delinger
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Bartlett Pears were originally "Williams Pears" from England, and spread around the country by Enoch Bartlett starting in 1812.
Fr. Ian Delinger
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There are many varieties of "Asian" Pears. This crunchy, apple-like variety is the one we call the Asian Pear.
Fr. Ian Delinger
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The Seckel Pear is small, a bit bigger than a golf ball, firm but not crunchy, and sweet.
Fr. Ian Delinger
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The Warren Pear is the champion at See Canyon Fruit Ranch! This is the last bin of the season.
Fr. Ian Delinger