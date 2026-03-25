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Playing With Food

Picking Perfect Pears

Published March 25, 2026 at 7:16 AM PDT
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Peak pear season at See Canyon Fruit Ranch is mid-August to the end of October
1 of 7  — PWF - Pears 01.jpg
Peak pear season at See Canyon Fruit Ranch is mid-August to the end of October
Fr. Ian Delinger
At the end of October, there is still one final harvest of the Asian Pear.
2 of 7  — PWF - Pears 02.jpg
At the end of October, there is still one final harvest of the Asian Pear.
Fr. Ian Delinger
Bartlett Pears are the ones with which Americans are familiar.
3 of 7  — PWF - Pears 03.jpg
Bartlett Pears are the ones with which Americans are familiar.
Fr. Ian Delinger
Bartlett Pears were originally "Williams Pears" from England, and spread around the country by Enoch Bartlett starting in 1812.
4 of 7  — PWF - Pears 04.jpg
Bartlett Pears were originally "Williams Pears" from England, and spread around the country by Enoch Bartlett starting in 1812.
Fr. Ian Delinger
There are many varieties of "Asian" Pears. This crunchy, apple-like variety is the one we call the Asian Pear.
5 of 7  — PWF - Pears 05.jpg
There are many varieties of "Asian" Pears. This crunchy, apple-like variety is the one we call the Asian Pear.
Fr. Ian Delinger
The Seckel Pear is small, a bit bigger than a golf ball, firm but not crunchy, and sweet.
6 of 7  — PWF - Pears 06.jpg
The Seckel Pear is small, a bit bigger than a golf ball, firm but not crunchy, and sweet.
Fr. Ian Delinger
The Warren Pear is the champion at See Canyon Fruit Ranch! This is the last bin of the season.
7 of 7  — PWF - Pears 07.jpg
The Warren Pear is the champion at See Canyon Fruit Ranch! This is the last bin of the season.
Fr. Ian Delinger

We all remember canned pears in our school lunches, but why would you eat those when you can just go pluck a fresh pear off a tree not very far away from you? All along the Central Coast, pears are in season from August to October. The Playing With Food Team picked a few perfect pears.

Playing With Food
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