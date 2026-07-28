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Playing With Food

Glutton for gluten-free?

By Fr. Ian Delinger
Published July 28, 2026 at 8:44 PM PDT
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The selection of gluten-free bagels, fresh out of the oven.
1 of 7  — PWF - Gluten-Free 01.jpg
The selection of gluten-free bagels, fresh out of the oven.
Fr. Ian Delinger
The other gluten-free delights: blueberry muffins, banana bread, chocolate chip cookies, and chocolate crinkle cookies.
2 of 7  — PWF - Gluten-free 02.jpg
The other gluten-free delights: blueberry muffins, banana bread, chocolate chip cookies, and chocolate crinkle cookies.
Fr. Ian Delinger
Portion dough for bagels.
3 of 7  — PWF - Gluten-free 03.jpg
Portion dough for bagels.
Fr. Ian Delinger
The gluten-free dough shaped into bagels.
4 of 7  — PWF - Gluten-free 04.jpg
The gluten-free dough shaped into bagels.
Fr. Ian Delinger
Chocolate chip cookies and banana bread straight out of the oven ... both gluten-free!
5 of 7  — PWF - Gluten-free 05.jpg
Chocolate chip cookies and banana bread straight out of the oven ... both gluten-free!
Fr. Ian Delinger
Getting ready to prepare and eat the Jalapeño Cheese Bagel.
6 of 7  — PWF - Gluten-free 06.jpg
Getting ready to prepare and eat the Jalapeño Cheese Bagel.
Fr. Ian Delinger
The gluten-free Jalapeño Cheese Bagel has the taste and the texture of a proper bagel!
7 of 7  — PWF - Gluten-free 07.jpg
The gluten-free Jalapeño Cheese Bagel has the taste and the texture of a proper bagel!
Fr. Ian Delinger

Do you think gluten-free baked goods taste horrible? That they are dry and crumbly, hard to swallow, and generally unpleasant? Well, there are people out there who – very much like the sourdough-crazed pandemic bakers – are feverishly working toward tasty gluten-free products.

Playing With Food
Fr. Ian Delinger
Fr. Ian Delinger hosts "Playing with Food," a monthly segment on "Issues &amp; Ideas" that explores unique ways of looking at and preparing everyday foods on the California Central Coast.
See stories by Fr. Ian Delinger
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