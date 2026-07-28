Glutton for gluten-free?
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The selection of gluten-free bagels, fresh out of the oven.
Fr. Ian Delinger
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The other gluten-free delights: blueberry muffins, banana bread, chocolate chip cookies, and chocolate crinkle cookies.
Fr. Ian Delinger
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Portion dough for bagels.
Fr. Ian Delinger
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The gluten-free dough shaped into bagels.
Fr. Ian Delinger
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Chocolate chip cookies and banana bread straight out of the oven ... both gluten-free!
Fr. Ian Delinger
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Getting ready to prepare and eat the Jalapeño Cheese Bagel.
Fr. Ian Delinger
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The gluten-free Jalapeño Cheese Bagel has the taste and the texture of a proper bagel!
Fr. Ian Delinger