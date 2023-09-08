Polling the People

-
The cities of Santa Maria and Guadalupe have the highest percentage of Latino residents in Santa Barbara County. They also have the lowest voter turnout numbers in the county. KCBX's Gabriela Fernandez looks into the factors keeping many North County residents from engaging with the political process, and some possible solutions.
Santa Barbara County is sometimes called a “land of extremes.” That’s especially true of the divide between the majority-Latino agricultural communities of North County and the majority-white, highly educated areas of South County.