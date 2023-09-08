© 2023 KCBX
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Polling the People

I voted
Wikimedia Commons
In 17 years of voting at this polling place, nevr took longer than 5 minutes...today it took 1 hr and 5 minutes!

Polling the People

Polling the People is a five-part series on voting rights, access and engagement in Santa Barbara County. Through in-depth feature storytelling, the series examines issues including Latino voting access, voter turnout across the county and ways to get undocumented people involved in the political process.

Polling the People is made possible by a grant from the Sunflower Foundation.