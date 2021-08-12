Related Program: 
KCBX News

California's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare workers & educators spurs protest in SLO

By 36 minutes ago
  • Demonstrators protest California's vaccine mandate for healthcare workers and educators outside the SLO County Public Health building on Wednesday, August 11, 2021
    Demonstrators protest California's vaccine mandate for healthcare workers and educators outside the SLO County Public Health building on Wednesday, August 11, 2021
    Angel Russell

A nurse in scrubs waves a sign at traffic that reads “I am informed, and I do not consent.” She's joined by about fifty other healthcare workers, teachers and families who are against Governor Newsom’s mandate that all healthcare workers and educators must get vaccinated, or take weekly tests for COVID-19.

It's part of a peaceful protest against the mandate held Wednesday evening in front of the San Luis Obispo County Department of Public Health Building.

"My sign says ‘when there is risk, there must be choice,'” said a local teacher and mom, who preferred to use her first name only, Annie.

She’s protesting because she thinks the mandate violates her constitutional rights.

“I believe that we should be able to make the choices for our own bodies," Annie said. "And they are acting like you can lose your job. That’s duress. People should not make that decision under duress.”

Nicole Dorfman, head of the Central Coast Health Coalition, was also in attendance at the demonstration. 

“A year ago, the nurses ,they were our frontline workers, they were our heroes," Dorfman said. "Now? They are villains if they don’t do what the government and the public health department is telling them to do, now they are criminals.”

California healthcare workers have until September to get at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and educators in both public and private schools must prove they are fully inoculated by Oct 15 or they will have to submit weekly testing for the virus.

One parent at the protest, Dolly Porter, was with her four kids at the demonstration. She’s decided to pull her children from public school this year because she doesn’t agree with the mandate for students to wear facial coverings. 

“I feel like we, the people, we have choices," Porter said. "So I don’t have to send my kids back to school. I can homeschool them, so that’s what we are going to do.”

In a press conference Wednesday, Governor Newsom said these mandates are a matter of public safety, especially with students returning to the classroom this month, and with the Delta variant rapidly increasing COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

Tags: 
COVID-19 vaccine
rally

Related Content

A Central Coast brewery is requiring proof of vaccination for indoor dining

By Aug 6, 2021
Greater Purpose Brewing Company

A growing number of restaurants and bars in Los Angeles and the Bay Area are requiring that patrons show proof they are vaccinated against COVID19 in order to dine indoors — but so far, that trend hasn’t caught on in the Central Coast. 

One brewery in Santa Cruz, however, has become the first brewery to enact such a rule.

Local health experts weigh in on how to talk to hesitant relatives about getting the COVID vaccine

By Jun 4, 2021
Credit NIH / Flickr

The Census Bureau estimates that just over 17% of U.S. adults aged 18 and older are unsure about or have already decided against receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. Experts say that level of vaccine hesitancy could make it difficult for the country to reach herd immunity.

With that in mind, KCBX News spoke to local experts about vaccine hesitancy and how to talk to friends and family who are still undecided about the vaccine.