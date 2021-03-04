Central Coast Voices: Empowering local businesses and making it easier to buy local

The goal of Harvestly is to empower local vendors. To disrupt the global food system by creating a more efficient economy. Centered around health, sustainability, and the local economy, Harvestly aims to change the current food system and its devastating impacts on communities.

Join Fred Munroe as he speaks with Walter Lafky, Founder, and CEO of Harvestly and Bloom, Lars Schilderink, Operations Manager with Harvestly, and Nastassy Zaragov, Software Engineer at Harvestly and Bloom, as well as local vendors with Harvestly, Gabba Rossi, owner of Grandpa Rossi’s Garden, and Monica Knapp, owner of Colony Culture. Fred will talk with them about how Harvestly, a new local business started and run by Cal Poly students, just as the COVID pandemic hit last year, has been working to empower and assist small businesses, increase local economic activity, and make it easier for San Luis Obispo County residents to support their local communities.

Broadcast date: 3/4/2021

