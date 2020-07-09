Central Coast Voices: Managing affordable housing needs during COVID-19

California faced a crisis in affordable housing even before COVID-19, so how has the pandemic affected the situation? During shelter at home orders, and the continued restrictions, many low-income tenants have faced job and income loss that have prevented them from paying rent, buying food and accessing health care. One group of organizations reported that many of these properties will experience up to a 50% reduction in revenue, making them unable to pay mortgages, fund operations and provide resident services, let alone pay for the increased costs associated with the COVID-19 response to address the immediate health and safety needs of their residents. The pandemic is also responsible for impacting the production of affordable housing units under construction and the future of development.

Join Fred Munroe as he speaks with John Fowler, President and CEO with Peoples’ Self-Help Housing (PSHH) and Morgen Benevedo, Director of Multifamily Housing also with PSHH as they discuss how COVID-19 is affecting affordable housing, including issues such as increase in need, resident safety, a decrease in production and capitalization problems for the future. Plus, what role the government has, and strategies for increasing affordable housing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Broadcast date: 7/9/20

