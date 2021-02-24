Related Program: 
KCBX News

Coastal access plan for Hollister Ranch delayed

By 22 minutes ago
  • Plans are underway to open beaches on Hollister Ranch.
    Plans are underway to open beaches on Hollister Ranch.
    California Coastal Commission

 

Plans to create public access to the beaches on privately-owned land at Hollister Ranch in Santa Barbara County is ongoing, but the pandemic has slowed the process.

All California beaches are public up to the mean tideline but at Hollister Ranch, the public cannot access the 8.5 miles of shoreline by land, except at low tide.

Governor Gavin Newsom signed legislation in Oct. 2019 that calls for an updated access plan by April 1, 2021. As a result, officials tasked a committee with resolving long-standing disputes between Hollister Ranch homeowners and state agencies, and finding an equitable solution for opening access to the beaches.

Three public workshops were planned last year, but because of the pandemic, only one took place.

Linda Locklin, the Coastal Access Program Manager for the California Coastal Commission, said the organization had to change the way they did the workshops.

“We switched from the large public workshop to focused listening sessions,” said Locklin.

Locklin said the committee also did three online surveys and collected written comments, but more outreach was needed.

“We really hadn’t heard from north county people, we hadn’t heard from families, we hadn’t heard from the Spanish speaking community, we hadn’t heard directly from the tribes, so we sent them invitations so that they could talk to us in smaller groups,” Locklin said.

The planning committee includes representatives from the California Coastal Commission, Coastal Conservancy, State Parks, and State Lands Commission. Locklin said the committee will not meet the April deadline.

“The executive officers of these four agencies have informed the legislature that we are extending the time and we will, most likely, have a hearing in October,” Locklin said.

State Senator Monique Limón authored the legislation while in the Assembly, and said she is committed to seeing it through. She said under the circumstances, a delay is not surprising.

“Allowing for input from stakeholders is of interest to all of us involved,” Limón said.


When a draft of the plan is ready, Locklin says it will be shared at public hearings.

Find more information about the plan at the California Coastal Comission's website.

Tags: 
Hollister Ranch
Hollister Ranch Coastal Access Plan
California Coastal Commission
Monique Limon
Santa Barbara County

Related Content

Hollister Ranch beach access planning underway

By Feb 26, 2020
California Coastal Commission

Hollister Ranch is a 14,000-acre property located on the Santa Barbara County coast, between Goleta and Point Conception. A gated community surrounded by a working cattle ranch, real estate ads for Hollister Ranch tout its eight-and-a-half miles of private beach frontage.

But a new law authored by Santa Barbara state assembly member Monique Limon requires increased public access to Hollister Ranch’s seashore.

King tides project documenting a rising sea level future

By Nov 16, 2020
CA King Tides Project

King tides are the year’s highest and lowest tides, occurring when there is alignment of the gravitational pull between the sun, moon and Earth. California’s coast is seeing king tides this week—with more on the way in December and January—and with them a chance to participate in a statewide science project.

CA State Parks to work on finalizing Oceano Dunes work plan

By Greta Mart Jan 24, 2020
Greta Mart

January 24 is the deadline to submit public comment on a draft long-term plan by California State Parks for Pismo State Beach and Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area (ODSVRA). Part of the plan calls for development of the Oso Flaco Lake Natural Area. State Parks is proposing to pave the area and create a new campground for RVs, cabins and tents, but many Central Coast residents are against it.