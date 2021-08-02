Issues & Ideas: farmworkers in Guadalupe, Fort Hunter Liggett's new commander, and Port San Luis

In the 4th part of our 12 episode series on farmworkers called Beyond the Furrows, KCBXs Francisco Martinez explores Guadalupe. Local business SLOCAL Roots is proposing a cannabis cultivation project in Paso Robles, although neighbors of the site have concerns. The King City art center Sol Treasures is putting on a summer camp this year with a theme of “samurais of peace” for the children. A passion for dance pays off as a King City dancer is accepted to Kirov Academy in Washington DC. Wild beavers play a critical role in the fight against climate change by creating wetlands that combat drought and wildfire, but they aren’t protected from being trapped and killed in California. KCBX contributor Tom Wilmer has a conversation with Colonel Lisa Lamb, the new Garrison Commander at Fort Hunter Liggett. Finally, we get an update on the Port San Luis Harbor District.