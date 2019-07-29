Related Program: 
Issues and Ideas

Issues & Ideas: Fire resistant landscapes, Camp SLO and See Canyon apricots

By , & & Jonathan Bastian 7 hours ago

On this week's episode of Issues & Ideas: Do you want to make your home wildfire resistant? A landscape design expert says much of the conventional wisdom about native landscapes and fire is wrong. Greg Rubin, president and founder of California's Own Native Landscape Design, is coming to San Luis Obispo on August 1 to share techniques he has developed to create sustainable, ecologically responsible, fire-resistant landscapes. 

Also, we get to know more about the role Camp San Luis Obispo plays as a California Army National Guard training base. The garrison commander, who is also a Cal Poly grad, tells us about the base's state-of-the-art training facilities, used by federal and state military and civilian agencies. In our regular Playing With Food segment, the apricots in See Canyon are ripe for the picking, and Father Ian learns the ingredients needed to produce the best crop ever. Finally, we’ll hear from a multi-generational farming family in Santa Barbara County that is taking on California’s so-call “Green Rush:” moving from avocados to cannabis.

Tags: 
issues & ideas
Camp San Luis Obispo
Wildfire
designing landscapes
apricots
cannabis
avocados
Cal Poly
California Army National Guard training base
Santa Barbara County
Green Rush
wildfire resistant?
landscape
landscape design

Related Content

Issues & Ideas: A Festival Mozaic preview, WWII crash boat and the Oceano Dunes dilemma

By , & & Pablo Pena & Alice Daniel Jul 23, 2019

On this week’s Issues & Ideas, one of the Central Coast’s most prominent music festivals starts soon. We chat with Festival Mozaic music director Scott Yoo and new executive director Lloyd Tanner about what to expect this year. 

Camp San Luis Obispo hosts inaugural Warrior Experience

By Greta Mart Mar 21, 2018
CA Military Dept. Foundation

There are two big events planned for Saturday in San Luis Obispo; one is the March for Our Lives, during which area students and supporters will demonstrate for gun control. The other event celebrates military culture, and offers the public a rare opportunity to visit Camp San Luis Obispo, an active California National Guard base. 

Cybercrimes the focus of new Central Coast forensics lab and education center

By Mar 1, 2017
Greta Mart/KCBX

A ceremony Wednesday morning marked the opening of the Central Coast Cyber Forensics Lab, a group project of Cal Poly and the California State University system, along with the county DA’s office and the California Military Department. The lab will serve both as a classroom for future cybersecurity experts and a high-tech evidence collection facility. 

Playing With Food: Apricots from See Canyon to beer

By Fr. Ian Delinger 12 hours ago
Fr. Ian Delinger

Traipsing through an orchard of overburdened fruit trees, Father Ian sees the apricots in See Canyon are ripe for the pickin’. What are the ingredients needed to produce the best crop ever? What is a new way to use apricots? Find out on the latest edition of “Playing With Food."