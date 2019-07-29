Issues & Ideas: Fire resistant landscapes, Camp SLO and See Canyon apricots

On this week's episode of Issues & Ideas: Do you want to make your home wildfire resistant? A landscape design expert says much of the conventional wisdom about native landscapes and fire is wrong. Greg Rubin, president and founder of California's Own Native Landscape Design, is coming to San Luis Obispo on August 1 to share techniques he has developed to create sustainable, ecologically responsible, fire-resistant landscapes.

Also, we get to know more about the role Camp San Luis Obispo plays as a California Army National Guard training base. The garrison commander, who is also a Cal Poly grad, tells us about the base's state-of-the-art training facilities, used by federal and state military and civilian agencies. In our regular Playing With Food segment, the apricots in See Canyon are ripe for the picking, and Father Ian learns the ingredients needed to produce the best crop ever. Finally, we’ll hear from a multi-generational farming family in Santa Barbara County that is taking on California’s so-call “Green Rush:” moving from avocados to cannabis.