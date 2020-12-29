Journeys of Discovery: Alabama's Shoals Region—birthplace of America’s soundtrack

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer in Florence, Alabama for a conversation with two key players in the Shoals’ regional economic development. Afterwards we’ll visit with Rodney Hall, the son of Rick Hall, founder of the legendary Fame Studios. We'll also meet up with Spencer Coats, Hall’s studio manager.

Fame is hunkered in the rural community of Muscle Shoals, Alabama, on the outskirts of Florence. World renowned musicians such as The Rolling Stones, Aretha Franklin, Bobby Gentry, Tim McGraw, Otis Redding, the Dixie Chicks, Wilson Pickett, Etta James and The Allman Brothers Band have made pilgrimages to Muscle Shoals since the early 1960s to record their hits. Musicians from Alabama and around the world are still coming to Fame to record their hits.

Nashville’s Big Back Yard is an economic and tourism initiative following the historic Natchez Trace National Parkway region from Leiper’s Fork near Nashville down to the Shoals region in Alabama.

