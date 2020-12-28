Journeys of Discovery: Exploring Nashville’s big backyard

Nashville’s Big Back Yard, an economic and tourism initiative focused on a natural watershed region wending through the Natchez Trace National Parkway, features 12 rural communities. Leiper’s Fork is the northern anchor, not too far from Nashville. The Big Back Yard journey traverses Tennessee’s southwest quarter down into Alabama’s legendary Shoals region—the mother ship of American music.

The featured rural communities’ common thread is the historic architecture and a timeless, charming small-town atmosphere, some with a river running through it.

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for an exploration of Nashville’s Big Back Yard with Aubrey Preston, the visionary behind the program. Preston, a resident of Leiper’s Fork, realized there are upside economic and cultural opportunities in the midst of the COVID-19 epidemic for refugees from urban centers across America, seeking a rural alternative to urban life.

Next up is a visit with Mike Wolfe, host of History Channel’s 'American Pickers' tv series, at his home in Leiper’s Fork. Wolfe takes us on a journey across America and close to home, providing a contextual lens for Nashville’s Big Back Yard’s various initiatives. We also speak to Liz McLaurin, president of the Land Trust for Tennessee in West Nashville. The Land Trust is a true greater-good engine of engagement for those who want to become involved with Nashville’s Big Back Yard’s Land Trust preservation initiatives.

You are invited to subscribe to the Lowell Thomas Award-winning podcast travel show, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast Directory, Apple Podcast, iHeartradio, the NPR One App & Stitcher.com. Twitter: TomCWilmer. Instagram: Thomas.Wilmer. Underwriting support provided by Honolulu based, Hawaiian Legacy Reforestation Initiative.