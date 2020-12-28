Related Program: 
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Journeys of Discovery: Exploring Nashville’s big backyard

By 1 hour ago
  • Mike Wolfe, host of History Channel's 'American Pickers,' talks about his passion for Tennessee's rural communities.
    Mike Wolfe, host of History Channel's 'American Pickers,' talks about his passion for Tennessee's rural communities.
    Nashvillesbigbackyard.org

Nashville’s Big Back Yard, an economic and tourism initiative focused on a natural watershed region wending through the Natchez Trace National Parkway, features 12 rural communities. Leiper’s Fork is the northern anchor, not too far from Nashville. The Big Back Yard journey traverses Tennessee’s southwest quarter down into Alabama’s legendary Shoals region—the mother ship of American music.

The featured rural communities’ common thread is the historic architecture and a timeless, charming small-town atmosphere, some with a river running through it.

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for an exploration of Nashville’s Big Back Yard with Aubrey Preston, the visionary behind the program. Preston, a resident of Leiper’s Fork, realized there are upside economic and cultural opportunities in the midst of the COVID-19 epidemic for refugees from urban centers across America, seeking a rural alternative to urban life.

Next up is a visit with Mike Wolfe, host of History Channel’s 'American Pickers' tv series, at his home in Leiper’s Fork. Wolfe takes us on a journey across America and close to home, providing a contextual lens for Nashville’s Big Back Yard’s various initiatives. We also speak to Liz McLaurin, president of the Land Trust for Tennessee in West Nashville. The Land Trust is a true greater-good engine of engagement for those who want to become involved with Nashville’s Big Back Yard’s Land Trust preservation initiatives.

You are invited to subscribe to the Lowell Thomas Award-winning podcast travel show,  Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast Directory,  Apple Podcast, iHeartradio, the NPR One App & Stitcher.com. Twitter: TomCWilmer. Instagram: Thomas.Wilmer. Underwriting support provided by Honolulu based, Hawaiian Legacy Reforestation Initiative.

Tags: 
Nashville's Big Back Yard
Mike Wolfe
American Pickers History Channel
Aubrey Preston
Liz McLaurin
Natchez Trace Parkway
preservation
initiatives
Nashville
Tennessee
Leiper’s Fork
Alabama
Shoals
historic
Architecture
river
rural

Related Content

Journeys of Discovery: The other Nashville

By Sep 17, 2019
Thomas Wilmer

Nashville, Tennessee’s prime attractions include the Grand Ole Opry, the fabled Ryman Auditorium, and the Country Music Hall of Fame. But beyond the limelight, there are alternative Nashville experiences. Correspondent Tom Wilmer explores Mid-Town, East, North, and West Nashville neighborhoods, and kayaking on the Cumberland River. The antebellum town of Franklin, a half-hour drive from downtown with more than 30 live-music venues, also has an array of boutiques, antique shops and eateries. Franklin’s residents include several music stars such as Justin Timberlake, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban. Historic Rock Castle, built in 1783, is middle Tennessee’s oldest home. The historic plantation is preserved with period furnishings and offers home tours and annual festival events.

Journeys of Discovery: Nashville’s historic urban park & nearby Bledsoe Creek State Park

By Feb 5, 2020
Thomas Wilmer

One of Nashville’s coolest destinations is just nine miles from the heart of downtown. Warner Park encompasses 3,100 acres of forests and open fields, featuring nationally-recognized jogging trails, biking and equestrian trails, a legendary steeplechase and a nature center.

Journeys of Discovery: Zac Brown’s historic Nashville recording studio

By Aug 26, 2020
southerngroundnashville.com

Correspondent Tom Wilmer reports from Zac Brown’s Southern Ground Studio in the heart of Nashville’s historic Music Row. Matt Mangano, studio director and bass player in the Zac Brown Band, talks about the facility’s history and present day operations in the former church.

Journeys of Discovery: Three trendsetting Nashville culinary artists

By Sep 20, 2019
Tansuonashville.com

Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with three Nashville culinary stars: Nick Bishop, owner of Hattie B’s Hot Chicken; Maneet Chauhan, owner/chef at Tánsuŏ Nashville contemporary Chinese cuisine; and Chef Bobby Hodge at Oak Steakhouse. Hattie B’s has been featured on the Food Network and since its inception seven years ago has rapidly expanded into Birmingham, Atlanta and Las Vegas. In addition to owning and operating four Nashville restaurants, Ms. Chauhan is a Food Network judge on the show "Chopped." Chef Hodge was recently featured in "Eat This Not That! 21 Southern Chef-Approved Tricks for Making the Perfect Deviled Eggs."