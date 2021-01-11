Related Program: 
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Journeys of Discovery: Leiper’s Fork Distillery--homage to spirit of Natchez Trace pioneers

By 2 hours ago

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a visit with Lee Kennedy, owner of Leiper’s Fork Distillery located on the outskirts of uptown Leiper’s Fork, Tennessee. Kennedy shares insights about producing Tennessee whiskey and bourbon, events at the distillery and the process of growing his elixir’s market distribution. Kennedy noted that his philosophy is predicated on honoring the spirit of pioneer regional whisky-distillers and utilizing locally grown ingredients.

The Leiper’s Fork Distillery show is the tenth in a multi-part series showcasing the Nashville’s Big Back Yard economic initiative—focused on rural destinations along the Natchez Trace National Parkway from Leiper’s Fork near Nashville, down the Trace to the Shoals Region in Northern Alabama.

Tags: 
Nashville's Big Back Yard
Natchez Trace Parkway
Leiper's Fork Distilley
Lee Kennedy
Tennessee whiskey
Bourbon

