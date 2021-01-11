Journeys of Discovery: Leiper’s Fork Distillery--homage to spirit of Natchez Trace pioneers

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a visit with Lee Kennedy, owner of Leiper’s Fork Distillery located on the outskirts of uptown Leiper’s Fork, Tennessee. Kennedy shares insights about producing Tennessee whiskey and bourbon, events at the distillery and the process of growing his elixir’s market distribution. Kennedy noted that his philosophy is predicated on honoring the spirit of pioneer regional whisky-distillers and utilizing locally grown ingredients.

The Leiper’s Fork Distillery show is the tenth in a multi-part series showcasing the Nashville’s Big Back Yard economic initiative—focused on rural destinations along the Natchez Trace National Parkway from Leiper’s Fork near Nashville, down the Trace to the Shoals Region in Northern Alabama.

You are invited to subscribe to the Lowell Thomas Award-winning podcast travel show, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast Directory, Apple Podcast, IheartRadio, the NPR One App & Stitcher.com. Twitter: TomCWilmer. Instagram: Thomas.Wilmer. Underwriting support provided by Society of St. Vincent de Paul.