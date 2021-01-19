Related Program: 
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Journeys of Discovery: Mike Wolfe’s life--from baby dumpster-diver to American Pickers stardom

    Mike Wolfe (right), host of History Channel's American Pickers TV show talks with correspondent Tom Wilmer.
Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a fascinating conversation with Mike Wolfe, host of American Pickers on the History Channel. Wilmer met up with Wolfe at his home in Leiper’s Fork, Tennessee. Wolfe shares engaging tales of growing up in Eau Claire, Iowa where he started picking treasures found in dumpsters as a six year-old, his quest to create the television show and how the proud denizens of the heartland of America continue to touch his heart.

