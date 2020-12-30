Related Program: 
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Journeys of Discovery: The Muscle Shoals sound and Alabama’s Music Hall of Fame

By 53 minutes ago

In the third podcast installment exploring Nashville’s Big Back Yard, we’ll stop in at the legendary Muscle Shoals Sound Studios in Sheffield, Alabama. The studio opened in 1969 and was quickly marking up the charts with number one hits by the Rolling Stones, Willie Nelson, Wilson Pickett, Linda Rondstadt, Rod Stewart, Paul Simon and many more legendary recording artists.

Next up is a visit with Sandra Burroughs, executive director of the Alabama Music Hall of Fame in Tuscumbia, Alabama. Burroughs is also mayor of the nearby village of Lexington, Alabama and she couldn’t resist sharing funny anecdotes about her mayoral duties in the town of 850 residents.

Nashville’s Big Back Yard is an economic and tourism initiative encompassing a natural watershed region that wends through the Natchez Trace National Parkway in Tennessee’s southwest quarter.

You are invited to subscribe to the Lowell Thomas Award-winning podcast travel show, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcast, IheartRadio, the NPR One App & Stitcher.comTwitter: TomCWilmer. Instagram: Thomas.Wilmer. Underwriting support provided by Honolulu based, Hawaiian Legacy Reforestation Initiative.

Tags: 
Alabama
Muscle Shoals
Muscle Shoals Recording Studios
Alabama Music Hall of Fame
Tuscumbia Alabama
Lexington Alabama
Sandra Burroughs
Nashville's Big Back Yard

Related Content

Journeys of Discovery: Exploring Nashville’s big backyard

By Dec 28, 2020
Nashvillesbigbackyard.org

Nashville’s Big Back Yard, an economic and tourism initiative focused on a natural watershed region wending through the Natchez Trace National Parkway, features 12 rural communities. Leiper’s Fork is the northern anchor, not too far from Nashville. The Big Back Yard journey traverses Tennessee’s southwest quarter down into Alabama’s legendary Shoals region—the mother ship of American music.

Journeys of Discovery: Alabama's Shoals Region—birthplace of America’s soundtrack

By 15 hours ago
Thomas Wilmer

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer in Florence, Alabama for a conversation with two key players in the Shoals’ regional economic development. Afterwards we’ll visit with Rodney Hall, the son of Rick Hall, founder of the legendary Fame Studios. We'll also meet up with Spencer Coats, Hall’s studio manager.

Journeys of Discovery: Building sustainable opportunities in Birmingham's Civil Rights District

By Jun 1, 2020
Thomas Wilmer

Correspondent Tom Wilmer reports from Birmingham, Alabama, where he visits with Ivan Holloway, executive director at Urban Impact. Holloway and his team develop sustainable economic opportunities and historic preservation initiatives within the underserved African American communities in the Fourth Avenue Business District and the historic Civil Rights District.