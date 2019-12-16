Journeys of Discovery: Sheboygan, Wisconsin—Malibu of the Midwest

By 15 minutes ago

Correspondent Tom Wilmer explores Sheboygan, Wisconsin. Join the conversation with Shelly Harms, public relations director at Visit Sheboygan; Jamie Haack at John Michael Kohler Arts Center; Mayor Mike Vandersteen; Chad Pelishek, director of planning and development and Craig Trost, communications director for the Wisconsin Department of Tourism.

You are invited to subscribe to the Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel show podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple PodcastiHeartRadio, the NPR One App & Stitcher.com. Twitter: TomCWilmer. Instagram: Thomas.Wilmer. Member of the National Press Club in Washington D.C. Underwriting support provided by the Society of St. Vincent De Paul.

Tags: 
Sheboygan Wisconsin
Malibu of the Midwest
Lake Michigan surfing
Bratworst Capital of America
Mayor Mike Vandersteen
John Michael Kohler Arts Center
Wisconsin Department of Tourism
Wisconsin
Shelly Harms
Jamie Haack

Related Content

Journeys of Discovery: Distinctive Wisconsin road trips

By Sep 5, 2019
Thomas Wilmer

Correspondent Tom Wilmer and Craig Trost, Wisconsin Department of Tourism’s communications director, explore distinctive destinations and activities around the state, such as the Great River Road along the Mississippi, Milwaukee’s Harley Davidson Museum, Madison’s Children’s Museum and the Frank Lloyd Wright Trail.

Journeys of Discovery: Flourishing Beloit, Wisconsin

By Sep 3, 2019
Thomas Wilmer

Skirting the southern border with Illinois, the town of Beloit, Wisconsin struggled with the demise of manufacturing jobs, just like the rest of the Rust Belt. Beloit Iron Works, founded in 1858, grew to become America’s largest producer of paper and pulp processing machines, and by the 1980s, more than 7,000 locals worked at the one-million-square-foot foundry. But the tide of international economics turned and the company filed for bankruptcy in 1999. Correspondent Tom Wilmer reports from downtown Beloit, discovering the town's revitalization and how one woman has single-handedly infused millions of dollars into the town’s regeneration.

Journeys of Discovery: Exploring historic Janesville, Wisconsin

By Sep 4, 2019
Thomas Wilmer

  

Janesville is situated in southcentral Wisconsin, not too far from the Illinois border. Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for an exploration of things to do and see in the region. Visits include the MacFarlane Pheasant farm and the circa-1857 Lincoln-Tallman House perched on a hilltop in downtown Janesville. The Milton House Museum, about ten miles from Janesville, opened in 1844 as a stage stop and became an important Underground Railroad way station. Lark Restaurant is a trendsetter for Janesville foodies and craft cocktail aficionados. Janesville’s Rotary Botanical Gardens—a fantasyland of flowers during the summer—is bedecked with thousands of twinkling Christmas lights in the wintertime.

Journeys of Discovery: From immigrant to Wisconsin empire

By Dec 5, 2019
Thomas Wilmer

The story of Kohler-as in toilets, sinks and bathtubs-is a tale of a family-owned business that is a classic American success story. The village of Kohler, Wisconsin was a model, futuristic garden company town when it was laid out at the turn of the 20th Century. Kohler’s immigrant employees were housed in a grand residence dubbed the American Club. In the late 1970s, the building was repurposed as a five-star, five-diamond resort. Join correspondent Tom Wilmer in Kohler, Wisconsin as he explores the history and present-day world of all things Kohler.