Journeys of Discovery: Sheboygan, Wisconsin—Malibu of the Midwest

Correspondent Tom Wilmer explores Sheboygan, Wisconsin. Join the conversation with Shelly Harms, public relations director at Visit Sheboygan; Jamie Haack at John Michael Kohler Arts Center; Mayor Mike Vandersteen; Chad Pelishek, director of planning and development and Craig Trost, communications director for the Wisconsin Department of Tourism.

