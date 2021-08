Blending with Beard's Bananas

Did you know that there are bananas growing on the Central Coast? When I think about banana plantations, I think about warm, tropical places like Panama, Ecuador, or maybe Hawai’i for somewhere in the United States. But we have bananas right here on the Central Coast. Father Ian Delinger explored a banana plantation in Goleta that has been in existence since 1978, and was inspired to go bananas in the kitchen yet again with Central Coast produce, and Blending with Beard's Bananas.