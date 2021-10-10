-
Living on the Central Coast, we see farms as we drive along any highway. But Fairview Gardens is an urban farm, right in the middle of Goleta. Playing…
This summer during the Black Lives Matter protests, the city of San Luis Obispo created a diversity task force, with a goal of making the city more…
A fall heat wave is hitting California, with heat advisories in effect for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.People are flocking to the beaches…
Part 1 Part 2 Over the next three months, tens of thousands of migrant farmworkers will converge on the Central Coast to do something deemed essential in…
On this agriculture-themed episode of Issues & Ideas, we hear the second half of a conversation with Brent Burchett of the SLO County Farm Bureau, about…
Agriculture plays a crucial role in the economy of both California and the Central Coast. KCBX's Greta Mart talks with Brent Burchett, executive director…
Why aren’t there more people of color and women at agriculture conferences? One organization is actively working to change the demographics of both…
On this week’s Issues & Ideas: the state's public health agency has urged Californians to stop vaping immediately, days after Governor Newsom signed an…
At just five feet tall and barely 30 years old, San Luis Obispo's Julie Simon may not be a shoo-in for your typical farmer. But then again, Simon hasn't…
Fifteen years ago tractors could be heard at Sano Farms near Firebaugh, in Central California's San Joaquin Valley, on any given day. Now the sound of…