SLO County expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to homeless, correctional facilities

COVID-19 vaccine eligibility is expanding to another 40,000 people across San Luis Obispo County.

Public transit workers, custodial staff, people experiencing homelessness and those living in congregate correctional facilities and shelters may all now register for vaccinations.

People over 65 years old, health care workers, education and childcare workers, emergency services employees, workers in the food and agriculture industry and all high-risk individuals continue to be eligible to receive a vaccine through the county.

County Health Officer Doctor Penny Borenstein said the county is also seeing an increased number of no-shows for vaccine appointments.

She said if you are unable to make an appointment or choose to get vaccinated elsewhere, notifying the county is critical so that spot can be opened for another eligible person.

“We want to maximize our utilization of doses,” Borenstein said. “On one day this week we had over a 20 percent deficit. Those are doses that are sitting in the refrigerator that could have gone into other people’s arms.”

Borenstein is also warning residents about COVID-19 vaccination scams.

She said you should never send any form of payment virtually if you receive a suspicious text, phone call or email.

San Luis Obispo County does not charge for COVID-19 vaccinations.

About 100,000 vaccine doses have been administered throughout San Luis Obispo County with 10% of the population fully vaccinated.