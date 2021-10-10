-
Personal, tiny-home-style shelter units built for individuals experiencing homelessness may be coming to Grover Beach — if the San Luis Obispo County…
-
A group of non-profit legal firms are filing a lawsuit against the City of San Luis Obispo seeking to end alleged criminalization of homelessness by the…
-
The City of San Luis Obispo is looking to add another mental health clinician and specially-trained police officer to its Community Action Team (CAT).The…
-
San Luis Obispo County’s League of Women Voters hosted its final Lunch with the League webinar on homelessness June 21.This was the fifth webinar in the…
-
The San Luis Obispo City Council approved the 2021-23 financial plan at a meeting June 1. It includes an expansion of the city’s police budget, which has…
-
COVID-19 vaccine eligibility is expanding to another 40,000 people across San Luis Obispo County.Public transit workers, custodial staff, people…
-
With tens of thousands of people living on the streets of California, the homelessness crisis is not slowing down, but a San Luis Obispo city grant aims…
-
San Luis Obispo County homelessness prevention advocates say they’re seeing an increase in elderly people seeking their services.Rent costs in San Luis…
-
While stay-at-home orders remain in place statewide, people experiencing homelessness have been particularly vulnerable during the pandemic. To try to…
-
Months before the topic of homelessness came to dominate speeches by California’s governor, the city of Paso Robles moved forward with building a brand…