SLO Homeless Union dismisses lawsuit against county and CAPSLO

KCBX | By Sarina Grossi
Published May 20, 2024 at 10:13 AM PDT
Members of the SLO Homeless Union standing outside of the County Government Center.
Sarina Grossi
Members of the SLO Homeless Union standing outside of the County Government Center.

A local homeless union has dropped a lawsuit against San Luis Obispo County and a nonprofit that provides services for unhoused people on the Central Coast.

The San Luis Obispo Homeless Union originally filed the lawsuit in January.

It claimed that the county and the Community Action Partnership of San Luis Obispo infringed upon the civil rights of people who had lived at the Oklahoma Ave Safe parking site off of Highway 1.

The union’s attorney, Anthony Prince, said the lawsuit was filed to stall the lot’s closure until its residents had found permanent housing. But, since it closed last month, he said the county has been helping take care of the lot’s remaining residents.

“We're able to to get some funds from the county, which we're using now to take care of some immediate accommodations for people who would otherwise have ended up in the street, but we did decide to dismiss without our prejudice,” Prince said.

Prince says the Homeless Union and the site's residents still want justice from the County and they will refile the suit later this summer with more defendants and plaintiffs.

The Oklahoma safe parking site was home to more than 100 unhoused people in San Luis Obispo since it’s opening in 2021.
