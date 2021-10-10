-
The San Luis Obispo County Commission on the Status of Women and Girls is holding a panel and menstrual product collection drive to address ‘period…
With tens of thousands of people living on the streets of California, the homelessness crisis is not slowing down, but a San Luis Obispo city grant aims…
Despite the raging COVID-19 pandemic, this is not just an election year, but also a very important year for everyone to participate and be counted as part…
Composed as a series of monologues and scenes, Teen Monologues is based on interviews and surveys from local teens and teen parents. Originally written…
$5.5 million dollars was awarded to San Luis Obispo County homeless agencies and organizations this week. It came from a pool of hundreds of millions in…
January’s extreme rainfall — though a welcome blessing for many— posed a serious problem for San Luis Obispo county’s homeless community. 57 people lined…
Designs for a new Homeless Services Center in San Luis Obispo are moving forward after unanimous approval Wednesday night by the city's Planning…
Services for the homeless in San Luis Obispo are set to expand greatly as plans for a new homeless center are moving forward with an infusion of $500,000…
At last count, 2,186 homeless individuals were living in the County of San Luis Obispo. Although this number is only slightly up from 2011, more than 86%…