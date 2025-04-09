San Luis Obispo County approves housing and homelessness plan amid federal funding concerns

San Luis Obispo County’s Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a five-year housing, homelessness, and community development plan, outlining how federal funds will support services such as adult day care for people with Alzheimer’s, rapid rehousing, and emergency shelters. However, local housing nonprofits say that the plan may not be sufficient to sustain some of these programs.

The board approved two plans: the 2025-2029 Consolidated Plan and an Action Plan to secure federal funding for the next fiscal year. Both plans will take effect after receiving approval by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

The plans aim to fund housing nonprofits, including 5Cities Homeless Coalition, Community Action Partnership of SLO County, and El Camino Homeless Organization.

At Tuesday’s board meeting, community leaders who provide services for low-income and unhoused people expressed concerns about recent cuts to federal funding.

“This week, two additional sources for immediate needs from federal funding have been cut,” said Janna Nichols, executive director of 5Cities Homeless Coalition.

Jennifer Adams, CEO of Lumina Alliance, which supports domestic violence survivors, also reported funding cuts.

“Forty-seven percent of our $5 million budget is comprised of federal funds. We’ve already lost a multi-year transitional housing grant that would have provided us about $400,000 over three years,” she said.

Other nonprofit leaders urged the Board to help reduce their reliance on federal funding.

If approved by HUD, both plans could secure nearly $15 million in federal funds. However, the county’s Homeless Services Division does not expect the full amount to be approved. The county must submit the plans by May 16, with HUD expected to respond by fall.

