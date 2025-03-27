SLO County puts $500,000 into homeless prevention services

The County of San Luis Obispo is investing $500,000 into services to prevent homelessness. The Board of Supervisors approved using money from the general fund to help at-risk people and families stay housed.

$350,000 will go to 5Cities Homeless Coalition for services in the southern and central parts of the county. The remaining $150,000 will support El Camino Homeless Organization, or ECHO, in the north.

The organizations will choose how to spend the funds, but according to the County, the money can cover urgent needs like rental assistance, motel vouchers and legal aid.

George Solis with the County’s Homeless Services Division said funding these services is key to tackling homelessness at its roots by focusing on prevention.

“Preventing homelessness is really cost effective because once they fall into homelessness, there could be a lot more funding interventions needed– shelters and going through the system,” Solis said. “So, it's really a cost-effective way to help the system.”

The County is giving more funding to 5Cities because it serves a larger area and more residents. The nonprofit provides case management and financial assistance, with a focus on housing stability.

ECHO operates two facilities in North County, offering meals, overnight shelter, and job assistance to help people transition to permanent housing.

Funding for both organizations takes effect in April.