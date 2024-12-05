SLO County rolls out Newsom's plan to reduce homelessness

Governor Gavin Newsom’s plan to reduce homelessness by getting people with severe mental illness off the streets has arrived in San Luis Obispo County. Newsom signed the Care Courts act into law two years ago, and since then it’s been gradually rolled out around the state.

The Community Assistance, Recovery, and Empowerment Courts, or CARE Courts, require counties to provide adults suffering from mental illnesses like schizophrenia with a treatment plan. Family members, police and others can petition to have someone referred to the program.

Some counties already implemented the new law, but SLO County held off until the December 1st deadline.

SLO County Behavioral Health director Dr. Star Garber said her department collaborated with court officials, public defenders, the DA, and community groups to develop a plan of action:

“They will be assigned, a counselor, a case manager doctor, if needed medication manager, if needed. And so the second prong is treatment and then the third prong is housing is available,” Garber said.

Garber calls CARE Courts a voluntary process and backers say it's designed as a humane way to relieve the suffering of people who are unwell and unhoused. But in some cases, it allows for involuntary treatment, a departure from recent policy in California. Opponents said the law could violate the civil liberties of people confined against their will.

CARE Court is funded partially through Medi-Cal, and the state has pledged to build thousands of treatment beds, but counties will also have to contribute resources.

The county has set up an informational website with more information about CARE Courts.