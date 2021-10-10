5 cities homeless coalition

-
San Luis Obispo County-owned land at Cave Landing near Avila Beach is now part of the county’s park system.The County of San Luis Obispo Parks and…
-
Friends, colleagues and even California’s governor are mourning the sudden death of San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Adam Hill, after he was found dead…
-
San Luis Obispo County homelessness prevention advocates say they’re seeing an increase in elderly people seeking their services.Rent costs in San Luis…
-
Plans for more affordable, supportive housing in San Luis Obispo County are underway, and the project may signal an end to a south county skirmish over…
-
$5.5 million dollars was awarded to San Luis Obispo County homeless agencies and organizations this week. It came from a pool of hundreds of millions in…